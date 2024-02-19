Trazinos named ‘Celts of the Year’

The Greenwood Lake Gaelic Cultural Society is celebrating its 49th year this year and recently announced John and Toddy Trazino as the group’s “2024 Celts of the Year.”

John is the current chief of Police in tuxedo. Both John and Toddy are of Gaelic and Celtic lineage (John of northern Irish and northern Italian descent, Toddy of southern Irish and French descent). According to the Society, this couple is absolutely honored to be named the 2024 Celts of the Year.

A celebration in their honor will take place during the Society’s annual St. Patrick’s Day Dinner Dance on Saturday, March 9, at the American Legion Post 1443 (40 Mountain Lakes Ln, Greenwood Lake) at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $45 per person and must be purchased in advance. Contact Lexi O’Rourke at 914-356-5521 to purchase a ticket.