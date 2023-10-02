Traditional Irish music performed at local American Legion

On Sunday, September 24, the Warwick Valley Irish Ballad & Trad Sessions sang Irish songs and played Irish music at the Greenwood Lake American Legion Arthur Finnegan Post 1443.

Host Don “Banjo” Smith sang and played along with other musicians to a large crowd. It was also the group’s one year anniversary session; they play on the third Sunday of each month.

Audience members enjoyed the music played by a variety of instruments, including the banjo, ukulele, harmonica, guitar, flute, and concertina.

All singers and musicians are welcome to join in and play along. FOr more information on Don Smith, visit donbanjosmith.com.