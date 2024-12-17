x
Toys for Tots stops in Warwick

Warwick. The annual event gathers toys for the children of military families.

Warwick /
| 17 Dec 2024 | 12:33
    Santa and his elves were on hand this past weekend. ( Photos By John Benson)
    Residents gather to see the train come and whisk the toys away over the weekend in Warwick.
    It was a festive occasion enjoyed by those in attendance.