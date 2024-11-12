Toys for Tots campaign launches

Once again, the Orange County Highway Superintendents Association will be collecting new, unwrapped toys for the Toys for Tots campaign. The toys are delivered to Hudson Valley children in need.

The Association will be collecting new unwrapped toys up to and including Friday, December 13 at their office at Wallkill Town Hall.

On Sunday, December 15 organizers will be delivering the toys to the Wallkill/Middletown train station at 3:30 p.m. Santa Claus and Operation Toy Train is scheduled to pull into the station at 4:05 p.m. It will then head to Port Jervis at 5:35 p.m.

For more information or to volunteer, visit operationtoytrain.org. The website also lists a full schedule of local stops, including those for Warwick and Sugar Loaf.