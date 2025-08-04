Toy donation events set to begin in November

The annual Operation Toy Train project, which is dedicated to running special trains throughout the United States that collect and deliver donated toys to the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Foundation, will begin its 2025 collection train season the weekend of Nov. 15 and conclude on Dec. 14.

Each year, the trains collect over 40,000 donated toys, all of which distributed to underprivileged children within the collection areas.

The trains are staffed entirely by volunteers and are made possible through partnerships with 10 railroads and numerous community organizations. Each stop transforms into a holiday celebration complete with historic railcars and a powerful reminder of the season’s spirit of giving. Operation Toy Train is run by TOTX, Inc., a New York 501(c)(3) non-profit organization.

Train stops are usually near the centers of local communities, where residents are invited to visit the train and its crew, donate new, unwrapped toys, and meet Santa Claus in person.

“This year’s schedule represents the most ambitious expansion of Operation Toy Train in our 17-year history,” said Carolyn Hoffman, president of TOYX. “We’re excited to welcome new communities aboard and continue spreading holiday joy to children and families in need.”

New operations in 2025 include the Northern Division of the New York, Susquehanna & Western Railway in central New York State and the East Penn Railroad in southeastern Pennsylvania. Operation Toy Train is scheduled to arrive in Warwick, Sugar Loaf and Middletown on Dec. 14. A complete schedule with exact times, locations, and event details available in October.

For more information, to view the 2025 schedule or learn how to get involved as a volunteer, sponsor, or donor log onto www.OperationToyTrain.org.