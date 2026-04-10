Town to preserve 313 acres around Warwick Conference Center

Supervisor Jesse Dwyer proudly announced that the Town of Warwick will be adding more land to a list of protected and preserved spaces in the town. The town has partnered with the Open Space Institute to preserve 313 acres around the Warwick Conference Center at 62 Warwick Center Road.

“This is not just another land acquisition; it’s part of a broader decades-long effort to ensure that Warwick remains a place defined by its natural beauty, its landscape and its thoughtful, balanced approach to growth,” said Supervisor Dwyer.

The land will become a town preserve, and according to Supervisor Dwyer, will connect town parks to regional trail systems and extend access into New Jersey’s Wawayanda State Park. The preserve will provide residents new opportunities for outdoor recreation and exploration.

A buffer against rapid development

Supervisor Dwyer emphasized how the preservation of lands in the town will help against rapidly growing development in the area, stating, “This acquisition represents our continued commitment to getting ahead of development pressure, not reacting to it after the fact. By securing this property, we are preventing the potential for overdevelopment while simultaneously creating new opportunities for public use.”

The conference center will remain open, with 100 acres intended for its campus. In regards to the financial obligation of this acquisition, there will be little to no impact on the tax base due to the property’s mostly tax-exempt status, and the town has applied for a $3.5 million Open Space Conservation Grant from the New York DEC.

“This is exactly what our community preservation fund was designed to do: protect critical lands, expand recreational opportunities, and make sure Warwick continues to grow in a way that reflects our community values. Let me be clear; there will always be development, but in Warwick, we make sure that growth is balanced with preservation,” said Supervisor Dwyer. A resolution was passed later during the meeting that added the aforementioned 313 acres of land into the Town of Warwick Agricultural and Farmland Protection plan.

Town applies for several grants

Supervisor Dwyer also announced that the board has applied for several different grants recently. He had introduced to the board a plan to apply for a grant program, which would provide $275,000 to create bathrooms and ADA accessibility components at Mountain Lake Park, specifically at the pickle ball courts and pool area. A public hearing will be held on the proposal.

The board is also applying for a grant for trail improvements, building improvements, upgraded bathroom facilities, pedestrian and ADA improvements at Wickham Woodlands Park. The board is also looking at creating a comprehensive plan analysis to improve the facilities at the park for public use.

The Chief of Police applied for and successfully received a $60,000 grant for a bomb detection dog for the town, and the town received a $15,000 cybersecurity analysis grant that will provide a safety analysis for the IT systems of the town.

Swim lessons, “Coffee With A Supervisor”

Warwick Recreational Director Samantha Walter announced that since registration for swimming lessons went live on April 1, multiple class slots have been filled, including all of the parent-child classes. Membership passes are on sale and available to purchase online, and if residents are still interested in purchasing lessons for their children, they can send Walter an email to be put on the waitlist.

Supervisor Dwyer also announced a new program called “Coffee With A Supervisor”, where residents of the town can have a coffee and a chat with the Supervisor and other department heads in the Town of Warwick. They will be traveling to different parts of the town every month to have these public meetings. The first one will be on Tuesday, April 14, at 1 Oakland Avenue from 9 a.m to 10 a.m.