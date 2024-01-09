Town seeks building department applicants

The town of Warwick is currently accepting applications for two positions in the Building Department: a part-time building clerk as well as a part time building inspector. For more information on these positions, or to apply, forward a cover letter and resume to secretary@townofwarwick.org.

Upcoming events

The next Repair Café will be held on Saturday, January 20, at the Senior Center behind Town Hall (132 Kings Highway, Warwick). The Repair Café will begin at 10 a.m. The last repair will be accepted at 1:30 p.m. At the Repair Café you’ll find tools and supplies to help make repairs to wooden furniture, small appliances, electronics, housewares, clothes and textiles, lamps and lighting, crockery, toys and more. You’ll also find “repair coaches,” such as electricians, seamstresses, mechanics, knife and tool sharpeners, and all-purpose fix-it pros with superior technical skills. Do not bring gas- or propane-powered items. There is also a limit of two items per person.

A “Stargazing at the Park” event will be held on February 9 from 7 to 9 p.m. (February 10 rain/snow date) at Mountain Lake Park, 46 Bowen Rd, Warwick. For more information, email: recreationdirector@townofwarwick.org.

Other matters

Town residents can drop off their discarded Christmas trees on Public Works Drive, off of Kings Highway through January 31. Residents are asked to place them on the pile on the right near the gate entrance to the Town Highway Department.

The town board will hold a work session on Thursday, January 18, at 6:30 p.m. in the Warwick Town Hall.

The next regular Warwick Town Board meeting will be held on Thursday, January 18, at 7:30 p.m. in Warwick Town Hall.