Town Planning Board reviews Ball Road project

The Warwick Town Planning Board continued its review of a multi-part subdivision project located on Ball Road, during the Jan. 21, 2026 meeting.

In September 2024, the board granted conditional approval for the first section of the project, consisting of four cluster lots. At the most recent meeting, the board reaffirmed its adoption of a negative declaration for the environmental review of the second section of the project, consisting of 14 lots, including one designated “affordable lot.”

In other subdivision news, the board granted conditional approval for a proposed three-lot subdivision to be located on Bowen and Brady Road.

Interested parties will have another opportunity to weigh in on Black Walnut Creek, a proposed commercial agriculture farm market with a museum village and eating and drinking establishment located on Van Sickle Road near Pulaski Highway. The public hearing was suspended indefinitely and will be re-noticed.

The public will also be able to speak on a proposed Orange & Rockland substation located on John Hicks Drive, which was set for a public hearing at the recent meeting. Previous review of the project raised concerns about the visibility of the site from neighboring properties. At the time, a representative of the project said O&R considered Schluter’s concerns and explained that certain visibility of the site was needed for security reasons.

The board granted site plan approval and a special use permit for an indoor craft cannabis growing facility in an existing structure. The facility, known as Organigrow LLC, will be located on State School Road.

The next Warwick Town Planning Board meeting is scheduled for Feb 18 at 7 p.m. at Warwick Town Hall.