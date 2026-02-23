Town Historian shares objects telling Warwick’s revolutionary story

As the United States approaches the 250th anniversary of its founding, Warwick Town Historian Sue Gardner delivered a presentation on Sunday, Feb. 22, offering a vivid reminder that the story of the American Revolution was not only written in Boston, Philadelphia, and on famous battlefields, but also in small communities like Warwick, where ordinary citizens made extraordinary contributions to the cause of independence.

Entitled “Three Objects that Tell Warwick’s Revolutionary Story: A Conversation with Sue Gardner,” the event was held at the A.W. Buckbee Center, the headquarters of the Warwick Historical Society. Drawing from original artifacts, handwritten records, and newly accessible archival materials, Gardner revealed how Warwick’s residents—including militia officer like John Hathorn, blacksmiths like Conrad Sly, plus clergy, refugees, and even enslaved individuals—played vital and often overlooked roles during the pivotal year of 1776 and beyond.

“At the heart of Warwick’s Revolutionary story are the voices of its people,” Gardner said. “Their writings, their objects, and their decisions show us how deeply this war affected daily life and how committed they were to shaping their own future.”

One of the most remarkable artifacts Gardner highlighted was a rare 1776 military manual titled, “The Military Guide for Young Officers,” printed in Philadelphia and attributed to George Washington’s wartime leadership network. The book belonged to John Hathorn, a Warwick resident, schoolteacher, and tax collector who became a colonel of the local militia.

Born in 1749, Hathorn was only in his mid-20s when the Revolution began and had no formal military experience. Yet he quickly rose to leadership, studying the manual’s detailed instructions on discipline, logistics, and battlefield organization. Gardner explained that the book’s opening words emphasized the seriousness of military order: “Military discipline is the soul of all armies.”

“This manual shows us how seriously Hathorn took his responsibility,” Gardner said. “He was determined to learn everything he could to lead Warwick’s militia effectively.” Hathorn also served as chairman of Warwick’s Committee of Safety, part of the shadow government that replaced British authority as the colonies moved toward independence. In that role, he corresponded with New York’s revolutionary leadership and helped maintain order in a region filled with political tension, refugees, and divided loyalties.

While the Continental Army often receives the most recognition, Gardner noted that local militia units like Warwick’s were essential to the war effort. These citizen-soldiers guarded strategic mountain passes, tracked enemy movements, and defended their communities despite limited training and resources. Over 2,000 men served under Hathorn’s command during the war, demonstrating that Warwick was far from a quiet backwater.

Another powerful artifact Gardner shared was an original 1777 Oath of Allegiance signed by Warwick resident Conrad Sly, (whose house is now known as The Landmark Inn restaurant) a blacksmith who worked at the nearby Sterling and Long Pond Ironworks. The oath required residents to formally renounce loyalty to Great Britain and pledge allegiance to the new American government. Signing such a document was not merely symbolic—it could determine a person’s survival. “This was a dangerous place,” Gardner explained. “If you didn’t sign, you could be treated as an enemy. There was no neutrality anymore.”

The region’s iron industry was critical to the war, producing materials for weapons and equipment. Workers like Sly risked their lives traveling through mountainous areas where Loyalist raiders and deserters frequently operated. Gardner also emphasized that Warwick became a refuge for displaced families during the war. As British forces occupied New York City, Patriot families fled north, crowding into Warwick homes and farms. “We were packed in like sardines,” Gardner said. “People (Tories or Loyalists) were being forced out of their homes for supporting the wrong side, and refugees were moving in immediately.”

Religion and community leadership also played important roles during the conflict. Gardner described how Elder James Benedict, a Baptist minister, led members of his congregation westward to settle in the northeastern Pennsylvania region called Wyoming Valley, then claimed by Connecticut. However, the effort ended in tragedy during the 1778 Wyoming Massacre, when Loyalist and Native American forces attacked Patriot settlers.

Benedict returned to Warwick with surviving members of his congregation, many of whom had lost everything. “They came back as refugees once again,” Gardner said. “And Warwick became their permanent home, which included the building of the Old Baptist Meeting House.”

The presentation also highlighted the complex and often painful realities of freedom and slavery during the Revolution. Gardner shared the story of Hercules Schureman, an enslaved man owned by a Warwick Loyalist. Schureman was recruited by American forces as a guide through the mountains and was promised his freedom in exchange for his service. Although he fulfilled his duty after several years of service, upon his return to Warwick his owner refused to honor the promise and tore up the document that revealed his status. Schureman was eventually able to purchase his freedom through additional years of hard work.

“This story reminds New Yorkers that the promise of liberty was not equal for everyone,” Gardner said. She noted that Warwick’s Revolutionary history continues to evolve as new documents become available through digitization and research. “There is still so much to learn,” she said. “Many of these stories were hidden for generations.” The presentation underscored how Warwick’s strategic location near the New York–New Jersey border, and proximithy to New York City, made it a critical crossroads during the war. The area served as a corridor for troops, supplies, and intelligence.

It was also a place where ordinary people faced extraordinary choices—whether to support independence, remain loyal to the Crown, or simply survive. Gardner concluded by reflecting on the enduring meaning of the Revolutionary generation’s sacrifices. “History isn’t just about famous names,” she said. “It’s about the people who studied by candlelight, signed dangerous documents, fled their homes, and risked everything for an uncertain future.”

As Warwick prepares to commemorate America’s semiquincentennial, these stories offer a powerful reminder that the fight for independence was not only won by generals and politicians, but also by farmers, teachers, blacksmiths, and families whose courage helped shape a nation. Their legacy, preserved in Warwick’s archives and artifacts, continues to inspire new generations nearly 250 years later.

