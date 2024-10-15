Town celebrates grant to improve Mountain Lake Park

The town of Warwick was awarded a $1 million grant through State Senator James Skoufis’ office, which will go toward replacing the Airport Park playground and adding a new kiddie pool to Mountain Lake Park. Sharing the news at the October 10 Warwick Town Board meeting, Supervisor Jesse Dwyer said that the town felt the kiddie pool would be a good addition to the park, as young families were using the pools more than anyone else. He added that the shallower pool would create a more appropriate setting for young children and provide a safer place for parents to let their children swim. Dwyer expressed his gratitude to Skoufis’ office for their support in helping the town obtain the grant.

“I want to thank State Senator James Skoufis for his support and his commitment to the town of Warwick and his commitment to the youth within our community. It’s an incredible thing and a great grant that we were able to get for the town.”

Dwyer reported that work on the bike/hike trail connecting Cascade Lake Park to the Warwick Town Park at Hickory Hills should start October 15. He noted that the process has taken almost 20 years and that the town was looking forward to the project taking place, which will include a hiking trail as well as marked bike routes in a separate location.

In other recreation news, Dwyer shared that he discussed with the board the possibility of building a pump track, the details of which will be shared as that plan develops further.

Senior housing

During a workshop held prior to the meeting, a potential developer proposing a senior housing development on Sanfordville Road asked the town board to consider increasing the number of units the town code permits on that parcel of land. Dwyer said the board felt it was in their best interest to have the applicant go before the town planning board for a thorough review, which the board will consider when deciding on the matter.

Applefest

Warwick Police Chief John Rader said no major incidents were reported at Applefest and mentioned the support his department received from the City of Newburgh, Town of Woodbury, Town of Chester, Village of Greenwood Lake, the Regional Tactical Response Unit, New York State Police and the Orange County Sherriff’s Office.

Dwyer commended Rader and his department for their efforts at Applefest. “Thankfully nothing happened, but I think in part things don’t generally happen at this particular event because of the collaboration that you’ve put together with multiple agencies and multiple departments and the hard work and the planning that goes into the safety and security for that particular event. It was just a job well done all around.”

Infrastructure

DPW Chair Benjamin Astorino reported that the town’s paving program for 2024 was near completion and noted that the latest paving projects included the loop around Mountain Lake Park. He also said his team is installing culvert pipes on Arbor Court, noting that every culvert pipe under that road is rotted out, so DPW is working their way through, replacing them with plastic pipes. Astorino shared that his department is about three quarters of the way through their fleet prep for the winter and that they are fully stocked with salt and grit.

Water and Sewer Deputy Commissioner Matt McPherson reported that the town’s main wastewater treatment plant has experienced very costly equipment failures, making it difficult to comply with their current state pollutant discharge elimination system permit. He said the department had a meeting with the New York State DEC to discuss the state of the wastewater treatment facility and the possibility of going into an order of consent, which would consider the current capabilities of the wastewater treatment plant and set interim limits that would enable the town to remain compliant as it continues to work toward upgrading the facility. McPherson also said his department is exploring additional funding to help assist with the upgrades to the facility.