Town Board candidates answer questions during meet and greet

On Saturday, Sept. 13, Warwick Town Board Candidates Don Kilcoyne and Dannie Sinisi spoke with Greenwood Lake Residents during a traditional Meet and Greet. The Q&A was held at the home of John Tracy and Marilyn Hayden.

“Meet and Greets in private homes have a long history in the political world,” event organizer Hart Tracy said. “It is an opportunity for candidates to get up close and personal with the voting public and to share points of view on community issues.”

The candidates were asked questions about what exactly the Town Board does, local road concerns, and the very real worries about the health of the lake.

Kilcoyne said that there is no silver bullet to preserving the lake.

“Whether we’re talking harmful algae blooms, invasive species like the water chestnut, aging septic infrastructure, or storm water management, the only real path forward is bipartisan collaboration and community engagement,” he said.