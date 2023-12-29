Town board bids farewell to Sweeton, praises work

Town Supervisor Michael Sweeton, who retired from the role as of the end of 2023, thanked the town of Warwick for their support throughout his 21 years of service during the town board meeting on December 28. Sweeton will be succeeded by former Greenwood Lake Mayor Jesse Dwyer.

“This has been some of the best years I have being the supervisor of Warwick,” said Sweeton. “It’s an amazing place. I want to thank the employees of the town who have worked so hard. I have been honored to work with amazing gentlemen and ladies on the town board.”

Town Justice Nancy DeAngelo, who also retired from her role at the end of 2023, was among those who shared their appreciation for Supervisor Sweeton during the meeting. She highlighted his work in land preservation and in ensuring that future generations will be able to enjoy our community.

“I just want to say as a citizen, what has been accomplished under your time period in this town, is in perpetuity. This is a community that people want to live in,” said DeAngelo. “So many things that you have done that will last longer than you, that will last longer than everyone in this room.”

Sweeton will continue to support Warwick’s efforts to protect land as a member of the town’s Community Preservation Advisory board.

Sweeton addressed the issue of community preservation during the meeting, noting that the town’s Community Preservation Fund accumulated more than $115,000 in 2023 and has earned more than $16 million since it was enacted in 2006. Sweeton added that the program, which protects more than 40 farms in Warwick, was extended until 2050.

“This bodes well for the generations that will come after us,” said Sweeton.

The town of Warwick’s goal to be a place enjoyed by current and future generations was further realized with the acceptance of a bid from A-Tech Concrete to build a bike and pedestrian trail. Pending approval from the New York State Department of Transportation, the construction is part of a federal highway grant that would tie in a trail from Cascade Park in the village of Warwick to property owned by the town, explained Sweeton, and would include a bicycle trail from the village to the Amity area.

The board also approved an easement on Lewis Woodlands in the village of Warwick, which will be added to Lewis Woodlands Park located off of Robin Brae.

Proving that Warwick’s investment in its parks is paying off, the town will welcome the New York City-based Kaufman School of Music, which is scheduled to run an arts and music camp at Mountain Lake Park this summer.

“We’re excited about that because it exposes Mountain Lake Park to a wider audience, and hopefully will continue to build interest in the park,” said Sweeton.

Other business

Town residents can drop off their discarded Christmas trees on Public Works Drive, off of Kings Highway through January 31. Residents are asked to place them on the pile near the gate entrance to the Town Highway Department.

The next regular town board meeting will be held on Thursday, January 18 at 7:30 p.m. in Warwick Town Hall (132 Kings Highway).