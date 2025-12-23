‘Too Good to Toss’ returns

January is a great time of year to clear out the toys and clothing your children have outgrown. Wickham Works’ Too Good to Toss initiative is here to help.

On Saturday, Jan. 17 from 9 a.m. and 2 p.m., everyone is welcome to drop off items that are clean, in good condition, and with all their parts to the Lodge at Mountain Lake Park, 46 Bowen Road. Visitors do not need to make a donation to take home as many free items as they wish between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

For Too Good to Toss mini: Kids, only baby and children’s items (up to age 16) will be accepted. Please note that stuffed animals will not be accepted this year. For a list of other unacceptable items, log onto https://shorturl.at/2psgM.

Enjoy a bake sale with hot drinks, professionally made pastries, and Congee from Dumplin’ Warwick available for purchase The funds will go to the Too Good to Toss Free Store, which is coming in 2026 to the Warwick Valley Community Center.