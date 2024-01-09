‘The Voice’ contestant, Warwick resident Julia Roome sings for county legislators

Before Orange County Legislative Chairwoman Katherine Bonelli started the Legislature’s first meeting of 2024 on Thursday, January 4, attendees and lawmakers were treated to a performance of the National Anthem by Warwick’s own Julia Roome, who showed off her talent earlier this year as the youngest contestant to perform on the NBC reality show “The Voice.”

Roome, 13, has been performing since she was in second grade. She released her first single at age 10 and her first original EP at age 11. For her NBC audition, which aired this past September, she sang “Dream a Little Dream of Me,” and wowed the judges. In her follow-up performance in November, she sang Sia’s “Unstoppable.” She has also performed at events and venues across the nation, including at the Friar’s Club in Manhattan and during amateur night at the Apollo.

At the January 4 meeting, Legislators Paul Ruszkiewicz (District 3) and Barry Cheney (District 8), who both represent areas of Warwick, presented Roome with official proclamations honoring her for her contributions to the arts and entertainment within our region and nationwide.