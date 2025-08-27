The Cove comes alive

On Aug. 21, 2025 Bob Pereira, owner of The Cove in Greenwood Lake, orchestrated an unimaginable tribute to the legendary entertainment venue in the 70s and 80s known as The Fabulous Night Owl a place where every major musician group had included it on their list of mandatory bookings on their tour of U.S. cities during that era.

On Pereira’s list of musicians for the evening were keyboard artist and vocalist Jonny Rosch who had put together an all-star band featuring lead guitarist Steve Conte (The New York Dolls), bass guitarist John Conte (Southside Johnny), and drummer Van Romaine (Blood Sweat and Tears, Deep Purple). When word got out about the upcoming tribute, however, it began to draw a number of other musical artists, including Miss Emily (Romain’s wife and an extraordinarily talented vocal artist in her own right) and Chuck Burgi, who has been Billy Joel’s drummer since 2006. Burgi, a Montclair, N.J. native, has performed with many rock bands and musicians, ranging from local New Jersey/New York-area artists to international groups, throughout his prolific career.

Also present was Mike Morin, The Night Owl owner from 1973 through 1989.

“I owned a place in 1969 called the Yellow Sub and then bought the Night Owl in 73. The real credit for this tribute, though, goes to the customers; they made the Night Owl,” Morin said. “We were open every day until 4 a.m. We never closed. And we had a group of band members (who played with The Who, the Elvis Show, and television shows, etc., and all the other big rock stars) called the Breakfast Special. They would come over on weekends and perform and really enjoy themselves.”

It was Greenwood Lake’s proximity to New York City that was the draw.

In the 1970s-1990s, there were over 70 bars, clubs, and restaurants in Greenwood Lake that would provide entertainment to an appreciative crowd who visited the village from throughout the metro New York area. The summer of 1965 witnessed performances by Little Richard and Jimmy Hendrix, The Ronettes, Fats Domino, Jackie Wilson, and Chubby Checker; 1976 the famous Hummingbirds topless women’s band performed at the Sterling Hotel on the East Shore Rd.1978 saw Johnny Winter, Little Anthony and The Imperials, James Cotton Blues Band, David Johansen, Dean Friedman, Steppenwolf, Papa John Creach, The Ramones, The Climax Blues Band, Sonny Terry, Southside Johnny and the Amboy Dukes performed with blues guitarist Taj Mahal; in 1978 The Four Seasons, Mitch Ryder, Warren Zevon, Jason Bonham; Joan Jett and The Blackhearts performed in 1996.

During the late 1970s a rash of suspicious fires began to reduce the population of the nightspots like Mother’s, The High Spot, the Sterling, The Long Run, Linden House, The Long Pond, Murchios, etc. Eventually the difference in minimum age to consumer alcoholic beverages, which gave New York clubs at age 18 an advantage over New Jersey establishments 21, was minimized in 1984 when both states adhered to the new national standard. This further reduced the attraction among teenagers from New Jersey crossing the border who besides being able to drink, could get close up and personal with many of their favorite musical groups.

Despite the area’s growth from a hotspot for bars, restaurants, and primary and second homes, the central focus remains the picturesque lake, Orange County’s largest fresh body of water, that still attracts visitors from throughout the region. Bob Pereira has owned and operated small-and-large scale restaurant’s, night clubs and private event venues in Manhattan, Brooklyn N.Y., Atlantic City and as far as Brasil.

Cove Castle is owned and operated by a close group of friends with over 42 years of experience in the hospitality industry in New York City, New Jersey and Connecticut. Pereira’s vision to renovate this historic location formerly known as Castle Tavern (circa 1937) has turned into a passion in creating the ultimate waterfront dining experience with live music on Greenwood Lake.

To learn more, log onto https://covecastleny.com.