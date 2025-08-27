The buzz about beekeeping

Interested in exploring a new hobby or business in beekeeping and not quite sure where to start? Just want to learn more about the mysterious world of honeybees and how we can support the health of critical pollinators? Join master beekeeper Roger Moss as he introduces you to the fascinating world of honeybees in Orange Environment’s new offering “Beekeeping 101” in its Permaculture and Sustainable Living Workshop series.

Moss, who’s been managing honeybee hives for over 30 years, will answer your questions based on his experiences developing his hives and also include a live hive presentation. He has rescued swarms in New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania and teaches community groups about the health and well-being of bee colonies and recent threats that have caused their decline.

Whether you’re a novice or just want to expand your knowledge, this program might be just the thing you’re looking for.

“Beekeeping 101” takes place at the Oasis, 121 Union Corners Road, in Warwick, on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Please pre-register by 9/11 for $25 at https://orangeenvironment.square.site/. Late registration is $30.

Participants must be 16 or older to take this class.