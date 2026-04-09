Tenth Warwick Food Truck Festival returns this summer

The Warwick Food Truck Festival will celebrate its tenth year this summer, with 2026 dates set for June 4 and July 2, from 4 to 9 p.m. at Mountain Lake Park in Warwick.

Presented by Warwick nonprofit Small Things Inc., the festival has become a favorite local fundraiser and one of the area’s signature events. Proceeds support the organization’s simple mission of sharing kindness in the community.

Featuring gourmet food trucks and desserts, locally-crafted beverages, and live music in a relaxed lakeside setting, the festival has become a popular draw for families, food lovers and visitors from across the region.

Sponsorship opportunities are now open, with local businesses, families, and community supporters invited to participate.

The Warwick Food Truck Festival draws thousands of visitors from the Hudson Valley, the tri-state area, and beyond, and reaches an audience of more than 12,500 followers across its social media channels. Sponsor levels begin at $250, and donations are tax-deductible. Those who wish to be included in festival promotion are encouraged to respond by May 5.

“Mark your calendars,” said Tracy Gregoire, festival organizer and founder of Small Things Inc. “It’s the Fest’s Big 10, and we can’t wait to celebrate summer with our community!”

Free parking will be available. Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets for lakeside picnicking.

For sponsorship details and festival information, visit warwickfoodtruckfestival.com and follow @warwickfoodtruckfestival on Facebook and Instagram.