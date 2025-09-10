Teachers celebrate school’s first day with advice for students

When they arrived on Wednesday Sept. 3 for the first day of school, students were greeted by their teachers as well as district leaders who shared advice for the upcoming school year.

“As we begin this school year, our mantra — “Engage Minds. Empower Futures. Excel Together” — reminds us to spark curiosity, build confidence, and achieve great things side by side,” Superintendent Dr. Lisamarie Spindler said.

“The first day of school marks the beginning of endless possibilities. As we welcome our students back, we look forward to nurturing their curiosity, supporting their growth, and building a strong foundation for lifelong learning. Together, we will create a safe and caring environment where every child can thrive,” Golden Hill Principle Starla Ciarelli said. She added that her advice to students urged them to ask questions and explore new ideas. “That’s how real learning happens.”

“Let’s make the most of the time we have this year,” S.S. Seward Institute Principal Michael Maesano said. “Get involved in a club, activity, or sport. Challenge yourself with one of our many available courses. Push yourself. We are so proud of you, Spartans!”