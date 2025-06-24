Take extra care in extreme heat

With high temperatures and dangerous heat indexes forecasted across the region, Orange County Executive Steven M. Neuhaus reminds residents to take precautions and utilize local cooling centers.

“With the anticipated extreme heat posing serious health risks these next few days, it’s essential to spread the word about the cooling centers available throughout the county,” Neuhaus said. “These centers offer a safe, cool space for those in need. Please share this information, check on your neighbors - especially the elderly - and stay safe and hydrated.”

Nearby cooling centers include (be sure to call ahead to confirm the times before heading out):

Monroe Free Library

(845) 783-4411

Mon/Tues/Thurs: 9:30 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Wed: 12:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. | Fri: 9:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Sat: 9:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. | Sun: 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Port Jervis Free Library

(845) 856-7313

Mon/Tues/Thurs: 10:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Wed/Fri: 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. | Sat: 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Port Jervis Youth/Community Center

(845) 858-4000 – Call for hours

Village Hall of Warwick

(845) 986-2031

Mon–Fri: 8:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. | Closed weekends

Village of Florida Senior Center

(845) 651-7815

Mon–Fri: 8:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. | Closed weekends

Village of Goshen Senior Center

(845) 294-8545 – Call for hours

Village of Greenwood Lake Senior Center

(845) 477-8482

Tues–Fri: 10:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. | Closed Sat–Mon

Warwick Town Senior Center

(845) 986-1124 – Call for hours