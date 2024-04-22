‘Take a Kid Fishing Day’ slated for May 4

On Saturday, May 4, the Warwick Valley Rod & Gun Club will host its annual “Take a Kid Fishing Day” for children residing in the town of Warwick. The day provides youngsters, between the ages of 5 and 14, the opportunity to experience the fun of stream fishing on a local property.

On the morning of the event, the Warwick Valley Rod and Gun Club will stock the stream with about 500 trout and bait will be provided to all participants. Club members will be on hand to assist young anglers, and light refreshments (grilled sandwiches, hot dogs, hamburgers) will be available. This event is not a contest; it is a tradition of the club to award each participating child a prize, which in the past has included rod and reel combos, tackle boxes, lures, and other outdoor recreational items, not all related to fishing.

Take a Kid Fishing Day takes place, rain or shine, at the Baird Farm (Baird’s Lane, between Sanfordville Road and Covered Bridge Road) from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Donations are welcome and may be sent to: Warwick Valley Rod & Gun Club, PO Box 376, Warwick, NY 10990.