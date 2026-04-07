‘Take A Kid Fishing Day’ slated for May 2

On Saturday May 2, The Warwick Valley Rod & Gun Club will hold its annual “Take a Kid Fishing Day” for the children residing in the Town of Warwick. This event is for youngsters between the ages of five and 14 who want to take a gander at fishing and step away from the world of technology for a few hours. This event gives them the opportunity to enjoy the wildlife and environment surrounding their community. The event will be held on the Baird Farm on Baird’s Land between the hours of 9 a.m. and 12 p.m.

On the morning of the event, the Warwick Valley Rod & Gun Club will stock approximately 400 trout for the benefit of the children. In addition, as this is not a contest, it has been the practice for the club to award a prize to each participating child, whether the child has caught a fish or not. These prizes have included fishing rod and reel combos, tackle boxes, lures and other outdoor recreation items not necessarily related to fishing.

In recent years, as a result of the growth of our community, attendance at this event has been overwhelming. More than 200 children participated last year. Contributions are welcome and will used exclusively for “Take a Kid Fishing Day,” either in prizes, or for funds directly related to supporting the event.

Contributions can be mailed to the club’s address at:

Warwick Valley Rod & Gun Club

PO Box 376

Warwick, N.Y. 10990

Any articles for donation can be scheduled for pick up by calling Jerry Debold at 845-986-5003.