Orange County Executive Steve Neuhaus and Orange County Department of Health (OCDOH) announce Sweetheart Screening 2026, taking place on Saturday, Feb. 14, 2026, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Newburgh Armory Unity Center, located at 321 South William St., Newburgh.

This community-focused event will feature free health screenings, food, raffles, prizes, photo booths, a DJ, and a health seminar.

”Sweetheart Screening is a great way for our community to come together, have fun, and take care of our health,” Neuhaus said. “We are proud to offer free screenings and resources that can make a real difference in people’s lives. I encourage everyone to prioritize their health and make wellness, connection, and community a part of their Valentine’s Day.”

Free health screenings will include blood pressure, cholesterol and skin cancer screenings for adults and vision screenings for children. Breast cancer (clinical breast exams for the first 25 participants) and prostate cancer (prostate-specific antigen [PSA] blood tests will also be available.

“By bringing free screenings directly into the community, we help break down barriers to care and allow residents to take simple, important steps toward better health,” said Laurisa Sampson, Director of Health Equity.

“With our community partners, we strive to improve the health of all Orange County residents,” added Lisa Lahiff, Deputy Commissioner of the Orange County Department of Health. “We hope to see you there!”