Sustainable Warwick to hold ‘Wild Woods Restoration Project’ lecture

Warwick residents have many parks and open spaces where they can hike and explore in forests, the woodlands in our own yards. But with many area trees dying off due to invasive species, some many wonder just how healthy are these forests and woodlands? Is “just let nature be” the best approach, or are there things we can and should be doing to help?

Sustainable Warwick’s Pollinator Pathway Committee will be hosting a Zoom webinar to explore these questions on Monday, March 18 at 7 p.m., when Dr. Linda Rohleder will present “Introduction to the Wild Woods Restoration Project.” Her new group, the Wild Woods Restoration Project, has taken on the mission of restoring the health and diversity of our Hudson Valley forests with local native plants grown by volunteers.

The webinar is free, but contributions to the Wild Woods Restoration Project (wildwoodsrestorationproject.org/donate) are encouraged. Visit the Sustainable Warwick events page to register (sustainablewarwick.org/events).

Later in the spring, the Pollinator Pathway Committee has two other events scheduled:

On Wednesday, April 3, there will be a Zoom webinar at 6:30 p.m. hosted by Susan Ndiaye, a community horticulture educator with Cornell Cooperative Extension. The presentation, “Reducing Pesticide Use with Integrative Pest Management,” will be followed by a Q&A. Register via sustainablewarwick.org/events.

On Sunday, April 28 at 1 p.m., Albert Wisner Public Library will host a showing of “Beauty on the Wing.” The award-winning documentary maker, Kim Smith, will introduce the showing and be available after the show for discussion.

For questions about these events and Sustainable Warwick’s Pollinator Pathway Committee, email Sally Greco at SteeringCommittee@sustainablewarwick.org.