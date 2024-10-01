Sustainable Warwick to hold ‘Pollinator Action Guide’ talk

On Wednesday, Oct. 9 at 6 p.m., Sustainable Warwick’s Pollinator Pathway Committee will host Avalon Bunge at the Albert Wisner Public Library. The presentation will include a deep dive into the Hudson Valley Pollinator Action Guide, a project of Partners for Climate Action that serves as a resource for helping homeowners and landowners protect threatened native pollinators using locally native plant species.

The Pollinator Action Guide is an online toolkit designed to “support gardeners and land managers at all scales in creating pollinator habitat, from small urban gardens to multi-acre wildflower meadows,” Sustainable Warwick explained in its announcement. The Action Guide covers a variety of techniques for site selection and preparation, plant selection and sourcing, and project installation and management. It also includes a plant list targeted to support nearly 100 of the Hudson Valley’s most vulnerable pollinators. The presentation will also discuss practical lessons learned from four “case study” plantings installed in 2023.

Bunge received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Geology from Colgate University and a Master of Science degree in Ecosystem Restoration from the SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry. She is currently pursuing a PhD in ecological restoration at Antioch University. She lives in Columbia County with her husband, dog, and an overflowing native plant collection.

The event is free and open to the public. Registration in advance is suggested, either by calling the library at 845-986-1047, ext. 4, or visiting the website (albertwisnerlibrary.org/content/hudson-valley-pollinator-toolkit).