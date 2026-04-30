Sustainable Warwick launches hiking club

Sustainable Warwick has launched a hiking club. The organization has planned four guided hikes, with the first happening on May 16 at 9:30 a.m. The group will hike around Sterling Lake.

Sustainable Warwick is asking interested hikers to share their input on whether they prefer to trek around the entire lake (a 4.2 mile hike), or to do a two-mile mike (one mile out and one mile back) around part of the lake. This is a moderate hike with rocky sections, especially on the back of the lake on the longer hike, and hiking boots are recommended. The trail can be viewed on AllTrails.com.

For more information about Sustainable Warwick’s Hiking Club visit sustainablewarwick.org/hiking-club.