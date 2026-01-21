Supervisor's Corner

For Town information log on to www.townofwarwick.org.

The Town of Warwick has launched our Parks & Recreation Community Survey. If you would like to shape our town’s future and provide input on improving our parks, please complete the survey at https://shorturl.at/asYKH.

Warwick Transportation Safety Action Plan and Demonstration Projects will hold a Public Meeting on Thursday, Jan. 29 at 6 p.m. at Warwick Town Hall, 132 Kings Highway. At this meeting, we will discuss ways to help reduce dangerous traffic crashes on our roadways. This is a grant funded program by FHWA’s Safe Streets for All program. One part of the grant allows the Village of Warwick to take a look into testing out the safety demonstration projects to slow down drivers. Join us for a brief presentation followed by a question and answer session.

Good Shepherd Lutheran Church will once again host, Soup for the Soul. This free event, open to all, will take place at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 95 Kings Highway every Wednesday through April 1. Serve one another through love! Call 845-986-3040 with any questions or for further information.

Greenwood Lake Historical Society presents History of Windermere Avenue. This lecture will take place on Sunday, Jan. 25 from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Greenwood Lake Public Library, 79 Waterstone Road, Greenwood Lake. Come, enjoy and learn more about the local history of Greenwood Lake.

The Village and Town of Warwick will be hosting Warwick’s Winter Wiggle at Mountain Lake Park on Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026 from 4:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. The Winter Wiggle is a free, fun community gathering with live music with the Richard Stillman Band for Square Dancing. There will also be arts and crafts by Wickham Works for kids of all ages, finger foods and refreshments generously donated by area restaurants. This is a collaborative event by Warwick Cares Mental Health Initiative, the Warwick Valley Community Center/Warwick Valley Prevention Coalition, and with support from the Town and Village of Warwick. Mountain Lake Park is located at 46 Bowen Road. Need a Ride? The Town of Warwick will provide free municipal bus service to and from the event. Make a reservation for the Dial-a-Bus service by Jan 23 by calling 845-986-2877.

Friendly Visitor Program Volunteer Training Session are available. This program promotes dignity, connection and independence for seniors in our community. Please note that pre-approval is required. The training is offered virtually at 5:00 p.m. on Jan. 27. If interested contact Jewish Family Services at volunteer@jfsorange.org or call 845-341-1173 x305 to request an application.

The next regular meeting of the Town Board will be held on Thursday, Jan. 29, 2026 at 1:00 p.m. in the Warwick Town Hall, 132 Kings Highway. A public workshop of the Town Board may take place up to 90 minutes prior to the regular scheduled meeting. This meeting can be viewed live on the Town of Warwick’s YouTube channel or, if you are an Optimum customer, on Channel 21 of your cable box.