Supervisor’s Corner

Town of Warwick Police Department Junior Police Academy is open to students from the Florida, Greenwood Lake and Warwick schools, aged 10-15 years old. Participants will learn police work, self-defense, K-9 demos, CPR, Fire Safety and fingerprinting along with visits to Orange County 911 and crime analysis center. The two question essay and application are available from school SRO and are due by June Tuition is $250.00 and includes two WJPA t-shirts, a WJPA hat and a WJPA water bottle. For more information log onto www.wpdjpa.com or email warwickjpa@gmail.com.

Juneteenth Celebration at Railroad Green, Railroad Avenue - Join Union AME Church and the African and Caribbean-American Community of Orange County on June 19 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. to commemorate this historic event. Music, Poetry, Dance, Art and Food available all day.

Orange County Mobile DMV Unit will be available on Monday, June 23 at South Street Parking Lot (next to the Caboose) from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. (closed for lunch from 12-1 p.m.). Stop by to have your registration transactions, license transactions including Real/Enhanced licenses along with Enforcement transactions. Log onto www.dmv.ny.gov for all necessary original documents needed before your visit.

Warwick Fire Department’s Annual Fireman’s Carnival featuring Gillette Shows will be held from Wednesday, June 25 until Saturday, June 28 at Veterans Memorial Park, 29 Forester Ave. The Carnival is held rain or shine. Wristbands are available every night to ride all the rides for one price, $30 (cash only). The fireworks show will be held on Saturday, June 28 at 10 p.m. (rain date: Sunday, June 29.)

The Warwick Valley Gardener’s 31st Annual Countryside Garden Tour will take place on Saturday, June 28 (rain date: June 29) from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets are $25 and available online at www.warwickgardeners.com or the day of the event at Railroad Green, Railroad Avenue, Warwick from 8:45 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Tour booklet and map available at Railroad Green.

Town of Warwick Annual Senior Barbeque date has been set for Tuesday, Aug. 19 (rain date: Aug. 20). The Town of Warwick and our DPW look forward to partnering with countless local organizations to serve our town’s amazing senior population this year at Union Corner’s Park. Tickets and more information will be available soon.

The next regular meeting of the Town Board will be held on Thursday, June 26, 2025 at 7:00 p.m. at Warwick Town Hall, 132 Kings Highway. A public workshop may take place up to 90 minutes prior to the regular scheduled meeting. This meeting will be streamed live on the Town of Warwick’s Facebook page and YouTube channel as well as Channel 21 of your cable box.

