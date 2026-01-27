Supervisor’s Corner

For more town information, log on to www.townofwarwick.org.

Winter Storm Fern delivered approximately 20 inches of snow across the town, presenting difficult and dangerous conditions for our community. In advance of the storm, the town implemented a State of Emergency that prohibited parking on town roads and limited travel to essential workers, emergency services, and snow removal operations. Because of the public’s cooperation with these restrictions, we experienced zero vehicle accidents during the storm, allowing snowplows, emergency responders, and highway crews to do their jobs safely and effectively under extremely challenging conditions. That cooperation made a real and measurable difference.

I would like to extend my sincere thanks to all of the crews who worked tirelessly throughout Warwick, including NYS DOT crews, Orange County DPW, the Village of Florida DPW, Village of Warwick DPW, Greenwood Lake Parks Department crews, and — most notably — our own Town of Warwick DPW and support staff. These dedicated professionals worked 34 hours straight, through brutal cold and heavy snowfall, to keep roads passable and our community moving. Their commitment and endurance cannot be overstated.

I also want to acknowledge and thank our local first responders who carefully navigated hazardous roads to transport patients and provide essential police services during the storm. Thank you to our Fire Departments for opening their doors as emergency shelters, and to our Police Dispatchers for their steady, effective communications and coordination throughout the event.

Special recognition goes to Warwick Police Officer Mike Mazzella. While responding to a medical call, he ensured the patient was responsive and stable, and then immediately grabbed a shovel to clear the driveway so the arriving ambulance could safely access the home and transport a young patient facing a complex medical issue. Unbeknownst to him at the time, the Town Supervisor happened to be the one driving the ambulance on that call, arriving after the driveway had been cleared. We know many of our officers go above and beyond every day without recognition, but it’s especially meaningful when their boss catches them in the act. Outstanding work, Officer Mazzella.

Cleanup efforts will continue throughout the week as we remain prepared for the potential of additional snowfall during the month of February. Thank you, Warwick, for working together to keep our community safe.

The Town of Warwick has launched our Parks & Recreation Community Survey. If you would like to shape our town’s future and provide input on improving our parks, complete the survey at https://shorturl.at/D5O1z.

“You Bet Your Ice Hole” Fishing Tournament at Glenmere Lake, Saturday, Jan. 31. Fishing starts at Dawn, and fish will be measured all day. The tournament ends at 1 p.m. NYS Fishing Regulations apply and a license is required. Registration is $20 per person at LBD Taxidermy, 12 Bridge St., Florida or at Glenmere Lake the morning of the event. Only registered individuals are eligible for cash prizes in four categories: Pickerel, Perch, Panfish, Catfish. For more information, contact Dan Harter 699-8803, Jason Hellman 234-1646 or Florida Fire Dept.#12.

Mount Peter celebrates their 90th Anniversary on Saturday, Jan. 31 starting at 11 a.m. Join the festivities with roaming performers, DJ, games & giveaways. The mountain will close at 5 p.m. followed by remarks and a Champagne toast. A Torchlight Parade will begin at 6:30 p.m. and conclude with fireworks at 7:15 p.m.

Wickham Works present Open Door Makerspace on Tuesdays from 6:30 pm to 8 p.m. at Warwick Valley Community Center, 11 Hamilton Ave., Warwick. This free event for adults, teens and children requires no registration, only attendance notification via text to 329-222-4930 would be appreciated. Any questions, please send email to contact@wickhamworks.org.

The next regular meeting of the Town Board will be held on Thursday, Jan. 29, 2026 at 1:00 p.m. in the Warwick Town Hall, 132 Kings Highway. A public workshop of the Town Board may take place up to 90 minutes prior to the regular scheduled meeting. This meeting can be viewed live on the Town of Warwick’s YouTube channel or, if you are an Optimum customer, on Channel 21 of your cable box.