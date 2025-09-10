Supervisor’s Corner

This week, our town and nation pauses to remember the events of Sept. 11, 2001 — a day that forever changed our country. Twenty-four years later, the images, the emotions, and the lessons remain as vivid as ever.

For those of us who lived through that day, we will never forget where we were when we heard the news nor the feelings that followed. We remember the innocent lives lost — mothers and fathers, sons and daughters, friends and neighbors. We honor the heroism of first responders who rushed toward danger without hesitation, many of whom unknowingly making the ultimate sacrifice. And we acknowledge the quiet courage of ordinary citizens who became extraordinary heroes in the face of tragedy.

Here in Warwick, we are blessed to live in a community where service, compassion, and resilience define who we are. Each year, as we reflect on the events of 9/11, we are reminded of the values that unite us as Americans: faith, family, service to community, and the belief that even in our darkest hours, light can shine through.

As your Town Supervisor, I encourage each of us to honor this anniversary not only with remembrance but also with action. Take a moment to thank a first responder, lend a hand to a neighbor, or simply pause in reflection with your family. These acts of kindness and service carry forward the spirit of unity that emerged from the tragedy of that day.

We will never forget Sept. 11 and the lives we lost, and those we continue to lose even through today. And we will always stand together as a community and as a nation.

Please join your community at one or all of the following remembrance services on Thursday, Sept. 11:

6 p.m.: Memorial Park, Village of Warwick

7 p.m.: Village Hall / FD Complex in the Village of Florida

7 p.m.: Greenwood Lake Fire Department on Mountain Lakes Lane

New York State Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program - The Supervisor’s office has received additional farmers’ market vouchers for Senior Citizens. These vouchers help with healthy food options within our area’s farmers markets. If you are 65 years or older and meet the income requirements (single person household: $2,413 per month or less; 2-person household: $3,261 per month; $4,109 for 3 person household), stop by the Supervisor’s office, Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. to pick one up. Call (845) 986-1120 x4 with any questions. These are available in a limited quantity and are given on a first come, first serve basis.

The next Repair Café will be held on Saturday, Sept. 20, in the Senior Center at Town Hall Complex, 132 Kings Highway, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. (last repair accepted at 1:30 p.m.). Bring your beloved but broken items where the repair coaches fix them for free. Limit two items per person, please, and no gas or propane-powered items will be accepted. For additional information please contact organizerwarwickrepaircafe@aol.com or log onto RepairCafeHV.org.

September is Suicide Prevention Month. During this month, Warwick Cares will host a series of presentations sponsored by Suicide Prevention Center of NY and the NYS Office of Mental Health. Visit https://www.preventsuicideny.org/training-options/ or https://www.orangecountygov.com/2067/Suicide-Prevention for information. lf you are in need of support, call or text 988, the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.

Ana Kanz, Receiver of Taxes is now accepting online payments for 2025-2026 school taxes. A convenience fee that will be applied to this service and paid by the taxpayer. These fees are not included in the tax dollars paid to the collector and are due at time of payment

The fees are as follows: Due at time of payment. For online payments, please visit: egov.basgov.com/warwick.

Pay in person at Warwick Town Hall, 132 Kings Highway Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. (except for holidays). There is no penalty through Sept. 30 as the penalty period is from Oct. 1 through Oct. 31. Please contact the Tax Receiver at (845) 986-1125 Ext. 6 prior to the penalty period.

Unpaid taxes after October 31st will be collected by the Commissioner of Finance. Taxes unpaid after Nov. 15 will be re-levied onto the 2026 Town & County Tax Roll with additional penalties.

The next regular meeting of the Town Board will be held on Thursday, Sept. 25, 2025 at 7:00 p.m. at Warwick Town Hall. A public workshop of the Town Board may take place up to 90 minutes prior to the regular scheduled meeting. The meeting will be streamed live on the Town of Warwick’s Facebook page and YouTube channel.