Supervisor’s Corner

The Warwick Valley Rotary Club will once again honor local heroes by displaying flags on the lawn in front of Chateau Hathorn, located at the intersection of County Route 1 and NYS Route 94. Each flag will feature the name of a hero, past or present. To honor a military member, first responder, community leader, teacher, coach, or mentor, please visit our website for the flyer and instructions on how to submit your hero. The cost is $50 per flag. For more information, log onto warwickvalleyrotary.org.

Warwick Masonic Lodge 544 will host “Avoid A Stroke” on Friday, Aug. 15. Using ultrasound technology, Life Line Screening is painless and non-invasive. This simple convenient way to check your arteries for plaque buildup, is an effect way to help prevent a stroke. Call (800) 772-8243 (code FHAC162) to make an appointment.

The Annual Town of Warwick Senior BBQ is next week. Stop by Town Hall and pick up your Senior Barbeque tickets in the Supervisor’s Office, Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. This year the barbeque will take place on Tuesday, Aug. 19 (rain date: Aug. 20) starting at 11 a.m. at Warwick Town Park on Union Corners Road. This event is co-sponsored by the Warwick Valley Rotary Club and our Town of Warwick DPW. The event is made possible and supported by many local organizations that serve our town’s senior population.

Fuller Moon Arts Festival at Mountain Lake Park on Saturday, Aug. 16 at 46 Bowen Road from 1-9 p.m. (rain date: Sun. Aug. 17). This family friendly event is sponsored by Wickham Works and Warwick Center for the Performing Arts and will feature art, performances, and entertainment along with food trucks and a bar truck. Single entrance fee is $20 for adults, $15 for children, senior adults and a family discount pass for the day.

The next regular meeting of the Town Board will be held on Thursday, Aug. 14, 2025 at 7:00 p.m. at Warwick Town Hall, 132 Kings Highway. A public workshop of the Town Board may take place up to 90 minutes prior to the regular scheduled meeting. The meeting will be streamed live on the Town of Warwick’s Facebook page and YouTube channel as well as Channel 21 of your cable box.

For Town information log on to www.townofwarwick.org.