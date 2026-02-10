Supervisor’s Corner

The Town of Warwick would appreciate your participation in the following surveys:

The Parks & Recreation Community Survey will help shape our town’s future and provide input on improving our parks. Complete the survey at https://shorturl.at/RbMqg.

Sustainable Warwick along with the Town of Warwick, the Villages of Florida, Greenwood Lake and Warwick are conducting a survey regarding the amount of trash currently being generated across the town and the public’s knowledge of local waste reduction programs. This has become a growing burden on our communities and for future generations and we are looking at ways of reducing waste and reducing costs. The anonymous survey can be found at at https://shorturl.at/tTKbf.

Transportation Safety Action Plan Survey - The Town of Warwick is developing a comprehensive plan and we need your input to help make our roads safer for everyone! Please take a moment to complete this brief survey at https://shorturl.at/PsHjx.

Be advised that Orange County DMV offices will be temporarily closed for the implementation of a new state licensing modernization program. All offices will be closed starting Thursday, Feb. 12 and are tentatively scheduled to reopen on Wednesday, Feb.18 at 9 a.m. Once reopened, residents should allow extra time for transactions as everyone acclimates to the new system. This DMV closure will not affect other operations of the Orange County Clerk’s office which will remain open for all non-DVM services.

Mardi Gras for a Cause on Fat Tuesday Feb. 17. This event supports Backpack Snack Attack. Food and drink specials to start at 6 p.m. and live music to start at 7 p.m. Check out https://shorturl.at/z1L3j for a list of participating establishments. Backpack Snack Attack is an outreach program of the Warwick Reformed Church that provides weekend meals to nearly 250 children across the Warwick, Greenwood Lake, and Florida school districts. Founded in 2009, the program ensures that food insecure children have access to nutritious, kid-friendly food when school meals are not available. Each child receives a backpack filled with individually sized, ready-to-eat food items, which can be shared with their siblings. Backpack Snack Attack is powered by dedicated volunteers and made possible through fundraising, donations, and grants. Together, we help ensure that no child goes hungry over the weekend.

Warwick Valley Rotary is holding a Beefsteak Dinner/Tricky Tray on March 15 at 2 p.m. at Mountain Lake Park, 45 Bowen Road. Dinner includes unlimited sliced beef tenderloin on buttered French bread, French fries, relish tray, ice cream sundae and coffee/tea. BYOB. For tickets, log onto at https://shorturl.at/wBCSo. The cost is $65 per person. Sales end March 1.

Join Town of Warwick Historian and acclaimed author Sue Gardner on Feb. 22 from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the A.W. Buckbee Events Center for an insightful afternoon exploring archival objects that illuminate Warwick’s role during the Revolutionary era. Gardner, known for her award-winning book “Pure Necessity: Revolution at Warwick” will use her deep local knowledge to bring this pivotal historical period to life through a unique Warwick lens. Don’t miss this opportunity for history enthusiasts to experience the Revolution with vivid local detail. The center is located at 2 Colonial Ave. The event is free for Warwick Historical Society members in good standing and $5 for non-members.

The next regular meeting of the Town Board will be held on Thursday, February 12, 2026 at 7:00 p.m. in the Warwick Town Hall, 132 Kings Highway. A public workshop of the Town Board may take place up to 90 minutes prior to the regular scheduled meeting. This meeting can be viewed live on the Town of Warwick’s YouTube channel or, if you are an Optimum customer, on Channel 21 of your cable box.