Supervisor’s Corner

There will be a Reorganizational meeting of the Town Board on Friday, Jan. 2, 2026 at 1:00 p.m. at Warwick Town Hall, 132 Kings Highway. A public workshop of the Town Board may begin as early as 11:30 a.m. A regular Town Board meeting will follow where I, along with each department head, will present the Town Board and public with our state of the town. The meeting will be streamed live on the Town of Warwick’s Facebook page and YouTube channel as well as Channel 21 of your cable box.

The next Repair Café will be held on Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026 in the Senior Center – Town Hall Complex, 132 Kings Highway, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. (last repair is accepted at 1:30 p.m.). Bring your beloved but broken items where the Repair Coaches fix them for free (lamp and bike parts available at Repair Café’s cost.) Examples of items fixed: Laptops, tablets, cell phones, bikes, jewelry, wooden items, clocks, clothing, home textiles, soft toys as well as knife and tool sharpening. There is a limit of two items per person. No gas or propane-powered items will be accepted. For information, email organizerwarwickrepaircafe@aol.com or log onto RepairCafeHV.org.

Too Good To Toss Mini: Kids will take place on Saturday Jan. 17 from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. at The Lodge at Mountain Lake Park, 46 Bowen Road, Warwick. This free event is great for those looking to clear out toys and clothes the kids have outgrown and also to “shop” for needed items. Items that are clean and in good condition with all their parts, can be dropped off on Jan. 17 between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Acceptable toys and clothing for ages up to 16, but stuffed animals are not accepted this year. Visitors do not need to make a donation to take home as many free items as they wish. Check the list of unacceptable items at Wickhamworks.org. The bake sale to benefit the TGTT Free Store coming in 2026.

The Friendly Visitor Program Volunteer Training Sessions will be available in January. The program promotes dignity, connection and independence for seniors in our community. Please note that pre-approval is required. The training is offered virtually at 5 p.m. on Jan. 15 and 27. If interested, email Jewish Family Services at volunteer@jfsorange.org.

The Village and Town of Warwick will host Warwick’s Winter Wiggle at Mountain Lake Park on Saturday, Jan. 24 from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. The Winter Wiggle is a free, fun community gathering with live music from the Richard Stillman Band for Square Dancing. There will also be arts and crafts by Wickham Works for kids of all ages, finger foods and refreshments donated by area restaurants. Mountain Lake Park is located at 46 Bowen Road. The Town of Warwick will provide free municipal bus service to and from the event. Make a reservation for the Dial-a-Bus service by calling (845) 986-2877 by Jan. 23.

For Town information log on to www.townofwarwick.org.