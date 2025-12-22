Supervisor’s Corner

The Town of Warwick continues to actively monitor the battery energy storage facility fire that began on the evening of Friday Dec. 19 at a site located within the Village of Warwick. Although the fire has diminished, the emissions from this event represent an enormous public safety concern. This is the second fire at this facility, following a similar incident in 2023.

After that first fire, the Town of Warwick immediately enacted a strict moratorium prohibiting the construction of any new battery energy storage facilities within the town. That moratorium remains firmly in place, and incidents like this only reinforce why it was necessary.

Orange County HAZMAT has been continuously monitoring air quality at and around the site, as well as in nearby areas, and has reported no concerning air quality readings to date. Air quality remains our greatest concern in situations like this, and we will not hesitate to take further action should conditions change. I want to thank the volunteers of the Warwick Fire Department and the staff of the Warwick Police Dept. for their tireless efforts to monitor this incident around the clock, and the Orange County HAZMAT team for their critical air quality monitoring work. Their professionalism and vigilance are essential in protecting our residents.

Let me be clear: the current technology surrounding battery energy storage facilities is not reliable or safe enough to justify placing these facilities in or near our neighborhoods. Two fires at the same site in a short span of time is not an anomaly — it is a warning. Until there are proven, enforceable safety standards and demonstrated long-term reliability, the Town of Warwick will continue to put public health and safety first and oppose the expansion of this technology within our community. The Town will continue to monitor this situation closely and will provide updates as warranted.

Interstate Waste Services recycling services will run on the following holiday schedule:

Monday, Dec. 22 – Regular Pick Up Schedule

Tuesday, Dec. 23 – Regular Pick Up Schedule

Wednesday, Dec. 24 – Regular Pick Up Schedule

Thursday, Dec. 25 (Christmas Day) NO SERVICE

Friday, Dec. 26 – Thursday Pick Ups

Saturday, Dec. 27 – Friday Pick Ups

Monday, Dec. 29 – Regular Pick Up Schedule

Tuesday, Dec. 30 – Regular Pick Up Schedule

Wednesday, Dec. 31 – Regular Pick Up Schedule

Thursday, Jan. 1 (New Year’s Day) NO SERVICE

Friday, Jan. 2 – Thursday Pick Ups

Saturday, Jan. 3 – Friday Pick Ups

A Defensive Driving Course will be available on Saturday, Jan. 3 at Good Shepard Church Lutheran Church, 95 Kings Highway, Warwick. The six-hour, point and insurance reduction class will begin at 9 a.m. in the Fellowship Hall. The cost is $45.00. To register, contact Paul Lang at 845-496-1737.

There will be a Reorganizational meeting of the Town Board held on Friday, Jan. 2, 2026 at 1:00 p.m. at Warwick Town Hall, 132 Kings Highway. A public workshop of the Town Board may begin as early as 11:30 a.m. on Jan 2. A regular Town Board meeting will follow where I will present the Town Board with my State of the Town address. The meeting will be streamed live on the Town of Warwick’s Facebook page and YouTube channel as well as Channel 21 of your cable box.

For Town information log on to www.townofwarwick.org.

On behalf of the Town Board and the staff at the Town of Warwick, we would like to wish everyone a Merry Christmas.