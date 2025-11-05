Supervisor’s Corner

The Village of Florida will hold a Veteran’s Day service on Nov. 11 at 11 a.m. at the monument next to Village Hall on N. Main Street in the Village of Warwick, there will be a parade stepping off from High Street at 11:11 a.m. to Memorial Park where a brief ceremony will be held around 12 noon. The Arthur Finnegan American Legion Post 1443 in Greenwood Lake will hold a ceremony that begins promptly at 11:11 a.m. Our community has a long history of men and women willing to defend and serve in order to preserve the freedom we all enjoy.

In Response to the federal delay in food benefits, the Town of Warwick has partnered with local food pantries along with the Regional Food Bank to offer a drive-thru food pantry service on Saturday, Nov. 8 at Warwick Town Park on Union Corners Road beginning at 9:30 a.m. The service is on a first come, first served basis and will provide food packages for the first 350 vehicles. If a ride is needed, please call our Dial a Bus at (845) 986-2877 between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.

An Open House and Supply Drive will take place on Saturday, Nov. 8 from 1 p m - 3 p.m. at the Warwick Valley Animal Shelter, 48 Public Works Drive. This event is hosted by the Town of Chester in honor of National Animal Shelter Appreciation Week, from Nov. 2 - 8. Visit the facility and see the homeless pets waiting adoption. Donations of the following basic supplies are needed and always welcome: bleach, paper towels, small and large paper plates, laundry detergent, Simple Green cleaner, dog biscuits, cat treats, Natural Balance canned dog food, pate-style canned cat food. Call (845) 986-2473 for more information.

Join the Warwick Historical Society and Tom Brennan on Monday, Nov. 10 for the Fifth Annual Veterans Day Eve observance at the American Legion Post 214, 71 Forester Ave., Warwick at 7 p.m. The guest speaker will be Tony Cosimano, American Legion Commander and recent recipient of the Outstanding Community Service Award.

At Your Service! Join several of your favorite elected officials as they serve meals supporting veterans. The prix-fixe brunch will be on Sunday November 16th at The Landmark Inn from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. This wonderful event will benefit the Rumshock Veterans Foundation. Call: (845) 258-0272 for tickets. Cost is $100 and seating is limited.

The next regular meeting of the Town Board will be on Thursday, Nov. 6, 2025 at 7:00 p.m. at Warwick Town Hall, 132 Kings Highway. A public workshop of the Town Board may take place up to 90 minutes prior to the regular scheduled meeting. The meeting will be streamed live on the Town of Warwick’s Facebook page and YouTube channel as well as Channel 21 of your cable box.