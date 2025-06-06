Supervisor’s Corner

The Town of Warwick is replacing a large culvert at the intersection of Ball Road and Brady Road. The project will close Ball Road at the site of the culvert for approximately five weeks. This FEMA-funded project is part of a large-scale culvert replacement project town-wide. Following Ball Road, we will replace culverts on Hoyt Road, Pumpkin Hill Road as well as one culvert on Cascade Road. We understand this work will cause delays and we appreciate the patience from local residents as we perform much needed work on our aging infrastructure.

Backpacks Snack Attack’s Warwick Summer Music Festival will take place on Saturday, June 7 from 12-8 p.m. at Pennings Cidery, 4 Warwick Turnpike. Backpack Snack Attack is an outreach program of the Warwick Reformed Church. They provide food to more than 250 school children in the Florida, Greenwood Lake, and Warwick school districts during the school year when school meals are not available. Stop by to hear some great live music and support a wonderful program. To learn more about the program, log onto www.backpacksnackattack.com.

The Greenwood Lake Annual Street Fair is set for Saturday, June 14 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Hosted by the Greenwood Lake Chamber of Commerce, this event is will include dozens of vendors that will line Windermere Avenue. Come out to support this wonderful event.

The Town of Warwick is hiring for a full-time laborer position within our DPW. This is a non-competitive class position. If you are interested in applying, please email your resume to bastorino@townofwarwick.org. A position is also available for a full-time bus driver with Dial-A-Bus. Please contact Jen Crover, Supervisor of Transportation at (845) 986-4174 or email dialabus@warwick.net.

The next regular meeting of the Town Board will be Thursday, June 12, 2025 at 7:00 p.m. at Warwick Town Hall, 132 Kings Highway. A public workshop of the Town Board may take place up to 90 minutes prior to the regular scheduled meeting. This meeting will be streamed live on the Town of Warwick’s Facebook page and YouTube channel as well as Channel 21 of your cable box.

For Town information log on to www.townofwarwick.org.