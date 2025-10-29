Supervisor’s Corner

Early Voting for local offices (Town and County races) is underway at the Warwick Senior Center, Town Hall Complex, 132 Kings Highway, on Friday Oct. 31 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturday Nov. 1 and Sunday Nov. 2 - 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Contractors for the NYSDOT have begun paving in the area of the N.J. border to Shoprite. This section should take roughly four days and should be done by Saturday Nov. 1 if the weather cooperates. Once paving is complete in that section, they will move over to pave the area between Oakland Avenue (Rt. 94) and Iron Forge Road (near Bellvale Market). Paving is expected to be fully completed around Nov. 12, but this is subject to change and is weather dependent. During this time, there will be single lane closures and the road will remain open for travel with flaggers present. These dates are subject to change depending on the weather. Please be patient and add some extra time if traveling in any of these areas.

We the People Warwick present “A Day in the Life” on Wednesday, Nov. 5, at 6 p.m. at the Albert Wisner Library. The evening will offer a firsthand look into the daily realities of three local residents. Hear from Mitch Lillian, motion picture production key grip; Craig Roberts, Woodstock Museum docent; Samantha Walter, Recreational Director of Mountain Lake Park. These neighbors will share a candid glimpse into their routines, along with the unique joys and everyday challenges that come with their work. Don’t miss this opportunity to connect with the people who make the Warwick community vibrant.

An Open House and Supply Drive will take place on Saturday, Nov. 8 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Warwick Valley Animal Shelter, 48 Public Works Drive. This event is hosted by the Town of Chester in honor of National Animal Shelter Appreciation Week, Nov. 2 - 8. Stop by and visit the facility and see the homeless pets waiting adoption. Donations of the following basic supplies are needed and always welcome: bleach, paper towels, small and large paper plates, laundry detergent, Simple Green cleaner, dog biscuits, cat treats, Natural Balance canned dog food, Pate-style canned cat food. For more information or if you have any questions, call (845) 986-2473.

Join several of your favorite elected officials as they serve a fabulous, prix-fixe brunch on Sunday Nov. 16 at The Landmark Inn from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. This event will benefit the Rumshock Veterans Foundation. For tickets, call: (845) 258-0272 or log onto: https://rumshockvf.org. The cost is $100 per person and seating is limited.

The next regular meeting of the Town Board will be held on Thursday, Nov. 6, 2025 at 7:00 p.m. at Warwick Town Hall, 132 Kings Highway. A public workshop of the Town Board may take place up to 90 minutes prior to the regular scheduled meeting. The meeting will be streamed live on the Town of Warwick’s Facebook page and YouTube channel as well as Channel 21 of your cable box.

For more town information, log on to www.townofwarwick.org.