SUPERVISOR’S CORNER

The Town of Warwick is beginning some major infrastructure projects this month. We will be replacing 4 substantial culverts and one retaining wall to mitigate against future flooding on and around town roads. The projects, totaling more than $4.4 million dollars, will replace culverts on Ball Road, Cascade Road, Hoyt Road, Pumpkin Hill Road and the retaining wall is on Old Ridge Road. During most of construction, the roads will remain open for local traffic. Please drive carefully in these areas as workers are present and plan travel times accordingly as there may be delays in the area.

There will be a ribbon cutting and grand opening of the newly reconstructed Airport Park Playground (15 Airport Roadd) on Wednesday, May 8 at 4p.m. The playground, funded exclusively with grant funds, will have ADA compliant rubberized matting allowing children of all abilities to enjoy the playground and interact with friends and neighbors. There will be an ice cream truck on site for the ribbon cutting and all children in attendance will receive a free ice cream (not paid for at taxpayer’s expense). Everyone is welcome to join us for this event.

The Warwick Farmers Market is now open for its 31st year. Rain or shine, on Sundays, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the South Street lot in the Village of Warwick.

Warwick Cares 3rd Annual Mental Health Awareness Month Celebration, Saturday, May 10. at Railroad Green from noon to 4 p.m. (rain date May 17.) Family friendly event features speakers, live performances, access to mental health resources along with civic and wellness vendors. This year’s theme, “Healing is Possible.” Part of mental health awareness month is the “Go Green for Mental Health” initiative. The organization encourages community participation and support by displaying the color green. To volunteer, participate or support Warwick Cares, contact Judy Battista at (845) 987-4207 or email warwickcaressigns@gmail.com.

Duck Derby tickets now on sale! Buy a duck to help support Winslow Therapeutic Riding Center. Tickets are $5 a duck and can be purchased at the Warwick Farmers Market, Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Winslow’s website www.winslow.org/duckderby or at their office, 1433 Route 17A, Warwick. For additional information or any questions, please call (845) 986-6686.

Defensive Driving Class offered through Good Shepard Lutheran Church, Saturday, May 17 at 9 a.m., 95 Kings Highway, Warwick for a fee of $45. This six-hour, point and insurance reduction class is DMV approved and will give you a discount on your insurance along with refreshing your defensive driving skills. Call Paul (845) 496-1737 to reserve a seat.

The next Repair Café will be held on Saturday May 17 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Senior Center, Warwick Town Hall Complex, 132 Kings Highway. Bring your beloved but broken items to our Repair Coaches for help with fixing the following items (but not limited to) bikes, jewelry, mechanical/electrical items, wooden items, clocks, clothing, home textiles, soft toys. Quick repairs/consultations for laptops, tablets and cellphones. Knife and tool sharpening also available. No gas or propane powered items accepted. Please limit to two items per person. Visit repaircafehv.org for additional information.

To comply with State regulations, the Town has issued the Annual Water Quality Reports (AWQR) for all of our water districts for 2025. These reports can be viewed on the Town website, www.townofwarwick.org. If you are served by municipal water, please view the report for your district.

The next regular meeting of the Town Board will be held on Thursday, May 8, 2025 at 7 p.m. at Warwick Town Hall, 132 Kings Highway, along with a public hearing on HUD project submittals. A public workshop of the Town Board may take place up to 90 minutes prior to the regular scheduled meeting. This meeting will be streamed live on the Town of Warwick’s Facebook page and YouTube channel as well as Channel 21 of your cable box.

For Town information log on to www.townofwarwick.org.