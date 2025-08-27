Supervisor’s Corner

The Town of Warwick Culvert Project will be completed by Friday of this week. Although some remaining touch up work will be done, each of the five Town of Warwick projects will be mostly complete and all roads will be open by Friday, Aug. 29. The roads impacted by the Town of Warwick projects include: Old Ridge Rd (open), Ball Road (open), Hoyt Road (open), Cascade Road (open by Friday), Pumpkin Hill Road (open by Friday). New York State DOT projects are still ongoing.

Onion Festival, Saturday Aug. 31 at the Polish Legion of American Veterans Post 16, 16 Legion Road, Pine Island featuring Jimmy Sturr and his orchestra with Chris Caffery This event starts at 2:00 p.m., rain or shine. Bring your own chairs and food will be available for purchase. Annual Onion Eating Contest is sponsored by Pine Island Chamber of Commerce. Tickets available for $18 by calling (845) 651-4266 or $20 at the door.

The Warwick Valley Chamber of Commerce will host the Taste of Warwick at Warwick Valley Winery, Tuesday, Sept. 9 from 6-9 p.m. Enjoy local restaurant specialties and music by Simone Ayers. A portion of the proceeds are going to Backpack Snack Attack. Discount tickets are available for $75 before Aug. 31 then $85 after. Contact Warwick Valley Chamber of Commerce for tickets.

Grow Local’s 3rd Annual Farm to Table Fundraiser Dinner, Tuesday, Sept. 16 from 6-9 p.m. at Greenwood Lake Elks Lodge, 35 Chestnut St., Greenwood Lake. Enjoy a three-course dinner for $85 with local food, wine and entertainment. Log onto www.growlocalgreenwoodlake.org for tickets and more information.

The Receiver of Taxes, will be accepting online payments for the 2025-2026 school taxes beginning Sept. 1, 2025.

There is a convenience fee that will be applied to online payments. These fees are not included in the tax dollars paid to the collector. Due at time of payment, the fees are 2.45 percent of the total tax via Visa, MasterCard, AMEX and Discover Credit Cards, $3.95 via Visa Debit Card and $1.75 via electronic check. To pay online, log onto egov.basgov.com/warwick after Sept. 1.

Pay in person Monday – Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. (except holidays) .at Warwick Town Hall, 132 Kings Highway. There is no penalty for payments made between Sept. 1 – Sep. 30. Partial payment of 50% or more will be accepted during the month of September but cannot be made online. Partial payments are not accepted if delinquent taxes are due to the Commissioner of Finance.

Please contact the Tax Receiver at (845) 986-1125 Ext. 6 prior to the penalty period.

Make checks payable to: Ana Kanz, Receiver of Taxes, 132 Kings Highway, Warwick, N.Y. 10990. Phone numbers are requested on all payments.

Unpaid taxes after Oct. 31 will be collected by the Commissioner of Finance, 255 Main St., Goshen, N.Y. 10924 (845) 291-2480.Taxes unpaid after November 15 will be re-levied onto the 2026 Town and County Tax Roll with additional penalties.

The next regular meeting of the Town Board will be held on Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025 at 1:00 p.m. at Warwick Town Hall. This will be a daytime meeting so that the public and the Town Board may attend the 9/11 services taking place that evening.

For more town information, log on to www.townofwarwick.org.