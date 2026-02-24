Supervisor’s Corner

Orange County Medical Mobile Unit for Veterans and the Warwick community will be available on May 31 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The mobile unit will be parked at a Pin Street Bowling Alley on Route 94 (across from ShopRite.) This event is open to all Warwick residents and those in the Orange County area. Mobile units are capable of providing such basic health screenings as blood pressure checks, PSA screenings and perform breast exams. This event is not only available to veterans in our area, but the Warwick community in general thanks to the Orange County Health Department along with Warwick Valley VFW Post 4662, County Legislator Barry Cheney, Lisa Lahiff, Deputy Commissioner of the Orange County Health Department, Larisa, Sampson, Public Health Corps and Louis Abramson.

St. Patrick’s Day Parade in the Village of Warwick, Sunday, March 8 honoring Grand Marshal Therese Meyer. Step off will be at 11 a.m. from St. Anthony’s Community Hospital, proceed down Main Street/Oakland Ave, Orchard Street, Elm Street and conclude near Yesterday’s Restaurant.

Good Shepherd Lutheran Church is offering a Defensive Driving Class on Saturday, March 21 starting at 9 a.m. This six-hour point and insurance reduction class is DMV approved. Refresh and renew your defensive driving skills and save 10 percent on your collision, liability and no fault. You may also be eligible to reduce up to four points on your driving record. No formal testing. This class is held at Good Shepherd’s Fellowship Hall, 95 Kings Highway, Warwick. Cost is $45 per person. Call instructor Paul Lang at (845) 496-1737 to reserve a seat.

There is still time to complete our Town of Warwick surveys. Links to each survey are also available on our website.

The Parks & Recreation Community Survey will help shape our town’s future and provide input on improving our parks. Please complete the survey atat https://shorturl.at/9rRta .