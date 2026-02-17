Supervisor’s Corner

Please take a moment to participate in the Town of Warwick’s following surveys. Links to each survey are also available on the Town of Warwick website at townofwarwickny.gov.

The Parks & Recreation Community Survey will help shape our town’s future and provide input on improving our parks. Complete the survey at https://shorturl.at/RbMqg.

Sustainable Warwick along with the Town of Warwick, the Villages of Florida, Greenwood Lake and Warwick are conducting a survey regarding the amount of trash currently being generated across the town and the public’s knowledge of local waste reduction programs. This has become a growing burden on our communities and for future generations and we are looking at ways of reducing waste and reducing costs. The anonymous survey can be found at at https://shorturl.at/tTKbf.

Transportation Safety Action Plan Survey - The Town of Warwick is developing a comprehensive plan and we need your input to help make our roads safer for everyone! Please take a moment to complete this brief survey at https://shorturl.at/PsHjx.



The Town of Warwick Transportation Safety Action Plan Committee will hold an open house meeting in each village to share information, gather input and hear from residents about local transportation safety concerns. Your participation is an important part of the process. Information gathered will help improve safety for those who travel in and around our communities.

Residents are encouraged to attend one of the upcoming meetings:

Village of Greenwood Lake: March 7, 10 a.m. at the GWL Senior Center, 132 Windermere Ave.

Village of Florida: March 7, 2 p.m. at the Florida Senior Center, 2 Cohen Circle, Florida.

Village of Warwick: March 10, 6 p.m. at the Albert Wisner Public Library, 1 McFarland Drive, Warwick.

Please visit https://shorturl.at/UGOwY to sign up for email updates as well as a link to complete the online survey. Your input and participation is appreciated.