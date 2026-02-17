Supervisor’s Corner

Please take a moment to participate in the Town of Warwick’s following surveys. Links to each survey are also available on the Town of Warwick website at townofwarwickny.gov.
The Parks & Recreation Community Survey will help shape our town’s future and provide input on improving our parks. Complete the survey at https://shorturl.at/RbMqg.
Sustainable Warwick along with the Town of Warwick, the Villages of Florida, Greenwood Lake and Warwick are conducting a survey regarding the amount of trash currently being generated across the town and the public’s knowledge of local waste reduction programs. This has become a growing burden on our communities and for future generations and we are looking at ways of reducing waste and reducing costs. The anonymous survey can be found at at https://shorturl.at/tTKbf.
Transportation Safety Action Plan Survey - The Town of Warwick is developing a comprehensive plan and we need your input to help make our roads safer for everyone! Please take a moment to complete this brief survey at https://shorturl.at/PsHjx.The Town of Warwick Transportation Safety Action Plan Committee will hold an open house meeting in each village to share information, gather input and hear from residents about local transportation safety concerns. Your participation is an important part of the process. Information gathered will help improve safety for those who travel in and around our communities.
Residents are encouraged to attend one of the upcoming meetings:
Village of Greenwood Lake: March 7, 10 a.m. at the GWL Senior Center, 132 Windermere Ave.
Village of Florida: March 7, 2 p.m. at the Florida Senior Center, 2 Cohen Circle, Florida.
Village of Warwick: March 10, 6 p.m. at the Albert Wisner Public Library, 1 McFarland Drive, Warwick.
Please visit https://shorturl.at/UGOwY to sign up for email updates as well as a link to complete the online survey. Your input and participation is appreciated.
Warwick Valley Rotary is holding a Beefsteak Dinner/Tricky Tray on March 15 at 2 p.m. at Mountain Lake Park, 45 Bowen Road. Dinner includes unlimited sliced beef tenderloin on buttered French bread, French fries, relish tray, ice cream sundae and coffee/tea. BYOB. For tickets, log onto at https://shorturl.at/wBCSo. The cost is $65 per person. Sales end March 1.
Join Town of Warwick Historian and acclaimed author Sue Gardner on Feb. 22 from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at The A.W. Buckbee Events Center, 2 Colonial Avenue, Warwick, for an insightful afternoon exploring archival objects that illuminate Warwick’s role during the Revolutionary era. Admission is free for Warwick Historical Society members in good standing or $5.00 for non-members. More information is available at: https://shorturl.at/eW3Ex. Gardner, known for her award-winning book Pure Necessity: Revolution at Warwick, will use her deep local knowledge to bring this pivotal historical period to life through a unique Warwick lens. Don’t miss this opportunity for history enthusiasts to experience the Revolution with vivid local detail!
The next regular meeting of the Town Board will be held on Thursday, Feb. 26, 2026 at 7:00 p.m. in the Warwick Town Hall, 132 Kings Highway. A public workshop of the Town Board may take place up to 90 minutes prior to the regular scheduled meeting. This meeting can be viewed live on the Town of Warwick’s Facebook page, YouTube channel or, if you are an Optimum customer, on Channel 21 of your cable box.
For town information log on to townofwarwickny.gov.