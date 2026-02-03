Supervisor’s Corner

The Town of Warwick has launched our Parks & Recreation Community Survey. If you would like to shape our town’s future and provide input on improving our parks, please complete the survey at https://shorturl.at/mv8xv.

Sustainable Warwick along with the Town of Warwick, the Villages of Florida, Greenwood Lake and Warwick are conducting a survey regarding the amount of trash currently being generated across the town and the public’s knowledge of local waste reduction programs. This has become a growing burden on our communities and for future generations and we are looking at ways of reducing waste and reducing costs. Please take the anonymous survey at https://shorturl.at/3cUlF.

Wickham Works present Open Door Makerspace on Tuesdays from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Warwick Valley Community Center, 11 Hamilton Ave., Warwick. This free event for adults, teens and children requires no registration but attendance notification via text to 329-222-4930 would be appreciated. Please email any questions to contact@wickhamworks.org.

Mardi Gras for a Cause, Fat Tuesday Feb. 17. This great event supports Backpack Snack Attack. Food and drink specials to start at 6pm and live music to start at 7pm. Check out mardigrasforacause.com for a list of participating establishments. Backpack Snack Attack is an outreach program of the Warwick Reformed Church that provides weekend meals to nearly 250 children across the Warwick, Greenwood Lake, and Florida school districts. Founded in 2009, the program ensures that food insecure children have access to nutritious, kid-friendly food when school meals are not available. Each child receives a backpack filled with individually sized, ready-to-eat food items, which can be shared with their siblings. Backpack Snack Attack is powered by dedicated volunteers and made possible through fundraising, donations, and grants. Together, we help ensure that no child goes hungry over the weekend.

Warwick Valley Rotary is holding a Beefsteak Dinner/Tricky Tray on March 15, 2 p.m. at Mountain Lake Park, 45 Bowen Road, Warwick. Dinner includes unlimited sliced beef tenderloin, French fries, buttered French bread, relish tray, ice cream sundae and coffee/tea. BYOB. For tickets, log onto warwickvalleyrotary.org. Early bird discount tickets of $60.00 per person available until Feb. 9, 2026. After that, cost is $65.00 per person. Sales end March 1.

The next regular meeting of the Town Board will be held on Thursday, Feb 12, 2026 at 7:00 p.m. in the Warwick Town Hall, 132 Kings Highway. A public workshop of the Town Board may take place up to 90 minutes prior to the regular scheduled meeting. This meeting can be viewed live on the Town of Warwick’s YouTube channel or, if you are an Optimum customer, on Channel 21 of your cable box.

For town information, log on to www.townofwarwick.org.