Supervisor’s Corner

This week, our local high school students will celebrate their graduation. On behalf of the Warwick Town Board, I offer congratulations and wish each of you well. Your hard work has brought you to this critical juncture in life and the next several years of your life, whether they be at college, trade school or in the workforce, will shape your future profoundly. Choose to spend your time wisely – you only get one shot to spend it.

The pools at Mountain Lake Park are open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. from June 23 until September 1. Pool passes may be purchase through the Town Clerk’s office. Applications and pricing can be found on the Town of Warwick website under Residents; Parks and Recreation.

Warwick Fire Department Annual Fireman’s Carnival featuring Gillette Shows will be held through June 28 at Veterans Memorial Park, 29 Forester Ave., Warwick. The Carnival is held rain or shine. Wristbands are available every night to ride all the rides for one price, $30. Cash only. The fireworks show will be held on Saturday, June 28 at 10 p.m. (rain date: Sunday, June 29.)

Warwick Valley Gardeners 31st Annual Countryside Garden Tour will take place on June 28 (rain date: June 29) from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets are $25 and available at www.warwickgardeners.com or the day of the event at Railroad Green, Railroad Avenue, Warwick from 8:45 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Tour booklet and map available at Railroad Green.

Town of Warwick Annual Senior Barbeque date has been set for Aug. 19 (rain date: Aug. 20). The Town of Warwick and our DPW look forward to partnering with countless local organizations to serve our town’s amazing senior population this year at Union Corner’s Park. Tickets and more information will be available soon.

Come explore the wonders of mud for International Mud Day on Sunday, June 29 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., 3 Pines Nature Center at Warwick Valley Community Center, 11 Hamilton Ave., Warwick. Created to help children feel closer to each other and the Earth. Hosted by Hudson Highlands Nature Center and Playing Together Being Together.

Tickets for the 15th Annual Black Dirt Feast are now on sale. Purchase by June 30 for the discounted rate of $120 each; July 1 the price goes up to $150 each. The Feast is on August 12 from 6-9 p.m. at Social Island, 939 Pulaski Highway, Goshen. Funds from the Feast help support the Black Dirt Scholarship Fund which distributes scholarships to local graduates along with support to five local food pantries.

The Village of Greenwood Lake will be hosting their annual Celebrate America Parade on Saturday, July 5 at 11:00 a.m. down Windermere Avenue. The annual fireworks display will take place in the evening from Thomas Morahan Waterfront Park.

The next regular meeting of the Town Board will be held on June 26, 2025 at 7:00 p.m. at Warwick Town Hall, 132 Kings Highway. This meeting will be streamed live on the Town of Warwick’s Facebook page and YouTube channel as well as Channel 21 of your cable box.