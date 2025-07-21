Supervisor’s Corner

Town of Warwick’s Annual Senior Barbeque tickets are now available! We are excited to bring this wonderful event to the seniors of our community. This year the barbeque will take place on Tuesday, August 19 (rain date: Aug. 20) starting at 11 a.m. at Warwick Town Park on Union Corners Road. This wonderful event is co-sponsored by the Warwick Valley Rotary Club and our Town of Warwick DPW. The event is made possible and supported by many local organizations that serve our town’s senior population. Town of Warwick residents age 55+ may get their tickets either through their local senior club or by stopping by the Supervisor’s office at Town Hall, Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

A section of Hoyt Road, near Pennings Lane remains closed for the next few weeks. Ball Road will be reopening shortly. In the beginning of August, the Town will start work on the culvert on Cascade Road near the intersection of Brady Road. This culvert replacement will NOT close Cascade Road. for the duration of construction.

Please remember that Pine Island Park and Stanley Deming Park are closed while the Summer Recreational programs are in session, Monday through Friday, 8:45 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Feel free to take this opportunity to visit one of our other Town Parks that remain open all summer long.

Volunteers needed for our Friendly Visitor Program. The program is an opportunity to contribute to our community’s seniors and neighbors over 60 in need of transportation, shopping, visits or phone conversations. If this is something you feel you could help with, please call (845) 341-1173 extension 305 to sign up. A training session is available on July 31, 2025.

The next regular meeting of the Town Board will be held on Thursday, July 31 at 1:00 p.m. at Warwick Town Hall, 132 Kings Highway. The meeting will be streamed live on the Town of Warwick’s Facebook page and YouTube channel as well as Channel 21 of your cable box.

For more town information, log on to www.townofwarwick.org.