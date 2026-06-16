Supervisor’s Corner

Roadwork Continues Throughout Warwick The Route 94/17A paving project continues with some significant updates and closures taking place this week. During the closure of Galloway just west of Larry’s Deli, you may still access ALL businesses and homes in and around this area, this will simply be closed to through traffic. Crews will be milling and paving a section of roadway from Railroad Ave to Third Street in the Village of Warwick this week. Once that section is complete, they will move to the Village of Florida where they will mill and pave the section of roadway stretching all the way from Village Drive to Meadow Road (Central Deli). Roadwork along the shoulders will continue for the year, but at least major sections of much needed paving will get done this week!

Friendly Visitor Program Volunteer Training Session available in June 25. This program promotes dignity, connection and independence for Seniors in our community. Opportunities include transportation, visits, wellness calls, grocery shopping assistance and more. Please note that pre-approval is required. This training is offered virtually at 5 p.m. If interested please contact Jewish Family Services at volunteer@jfsorange.org or call (845) 341-1173 x 305 for an application.

Market Bucks for Lakeside Farmers Market in Greenwood Lake. This special program provides $5 vouchers for patrons/members of Greenwood Lake Food Pantry, Greenwood Lake Senior Center, Greenwood Lake American Legion and Warwick VFW. Market Bucks can be used on all food and personal products at the market. Market Bucks is funded by the generous donations of our supporters. If you’d like to make a donation or if you have any questions, email Market Manager Karen Wintrow at lakesidemarketgwl@gmail.com.

Orange County Clerk Kelly A. Eskew’s office is offering Late Night hours on the third Wednesday of the month from 5-6:30 p.m. by appointment only. Receive help applying for a passport, file a DBA, drop off a pistol, get permit forms or certified copies of documents. The OC Clerk’s office is located at 255 Main Street, Goshen. Please call (845) 291-2694 with any questions or to make an appointment.

Our Town of Warwick Annual Senior Barbeque date has been set for Tuesday, August 18 (Rain Date: August 19.) We look forward to serving seniors from all across our town at this wonderful free event.

The Town Board’s next regular meeting is scheduled for Thursday, June 25 at 7 p.m. at Warwick Town Hall, 132 Kings Highway. Please note that a public workshop of the Town Board may occur up to 90 minutes before the scheduled regular meeting. A Public Hearing will also take place regarding Local Law #3 (Amend Town Code to include property within agricultural district) and Local Law #4 (Proposed establishment of Ball Farm Drainage District). For viewing options, the meeting will be streamed live on the Town of Warwick’s Facebook page and YouTube channel. Optimum customers can watch live on Channel 21.