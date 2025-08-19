Supervisor’s Corner

The 36th Annual Town of Warwick Senior BBQ was another great success! The Town Board would like to thank everyone who contributed to support our local senior citizens. In particular, I would like to recognize first and foremost, the Warwick Valley Rotary and the Town of Warwick DPW for their efforts in putting this event together. The coordinating committee included Cindy Vander Plaat, Laura Barca, Ben Astorino, Melissa Apuzzo and members of the Warwick Valley Rotary. The event had monetary and in-kind contributions from more than 30 local residents, businesses and organizations and was run by countless volunteers. We thank you all so much for your generosity and we look forward to hosting this event again next year.

Irish Night at Thomas P. Morahan Beach in Greenwood Lake will take place on Saturday, Aug. 23 at 6:30 p.m. Hosted by the Greenwood Lake Gaelic Cultural Society. Admission is free.

The Warwick Valley Chamber of Commerce Hosts the Taste of Warwick at Warwick Valley Winery, Tuesday, Sept. 9 from 6-9 p.m. Enjoy local restaurant specialties and music by Simone Ayers. A portion of the proceeds are going to Backpack Snack Attack. Discount tickets are available for $75 before Aug. 31, then $85 after.

Grow Local’s 3rd Annual Farm to Table Fundraiser Dinner will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 16 from 6-9 p.m. at Greenwood Lake Elks Lodge, 35 Chestnut St., Greenwood Lake. Enjoy a three-course dinner for $85 per person with local food, wine and entertainment. Log onto www.growlocalgreenwoodlake.org for tickets and more information.

The next regular meeting of the Town Board will be held on Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025 at 1:00 p.m. at Warwick Town Hall, 132 Kings Highway. Please note: This will be a daytime meeting so that the public and the Town Board may attend the 9/11 services taking place that evening. A public workshop of the Town Board may take place up to 90 minutes prior to the regular scheduled meeting. The meeting will be streamed live on the Town of Warwick’s Facebook page and YouTube channel as well as Channel 21 on your cable box.

For Town information, log on to www.townofwarwick.org.