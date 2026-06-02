Supervisor’s Corner

Roadwork continues throughout Warwick. The Route 94 /17A paving project continues on schedule with some major updates and closures taking place in the coming weeks. The crews completed the culvert near Homestead Village and that section of road is now reopened. Crews will be shutting down the section of Galloway just west of Larry’s Deli around June 19. You may still access all businesses in and around this area, this will simply be closed to through traffic. Additionally, crews will be shutting down a section of Route 94 north of the Village of Florida (between Central Deli and Big Oaks Dr) June 5. This will be shut down to through traffic; local traffic will be able to access residences and businesses in this stretch. We expect additional police presence in residential neighborhoods that could serve as a cut-through. Please be mindful of your speed as you navigate detours and plan according, leave early, and be patient as we are almost done!

Town of Warwick Police Department Junior Police Academy is open to students from the Florida, Greenwood Lake and Warwick schools, aged 10-15 years old. The two question essay and application are due by June 12. Applications are available from your school’s SRO. Tuition is $250 and includes two WJPA t-shirts, a WJPA hat and a WJPA water bottle. Participants will learn police work, self-defense, K-9 demos, CPR, Fire Safety and fingerprinting along with visits to Orange County 911 and crime analysis center. Visit www.wpdjpa.com or contact them at warwickjpa@gmail.com.



The Greenwood Lake Street Fair will be held June 14 from 11-5. Come stop by this fun event with Art, Food, and Crafts vendors along with live music. For inquires, contact the Village of Greenwood Lake at (845) 477-9215.

Warwick Food Truck Festival at Mountain Lake Park, Thursday June 4 from 4 - 9 pm. Visit www.warwickfoodtruckfestival.com for a list of bands and trucks participating. Parking fee will be $20 per car, cash only to benefit Small Things, Inc whose mission is to share kindness in our community. To continue kindness with our neighbors, we invite you to bring a non-perishable food item for donation to local food pantries and/or NEW pair of children’s socks for Four Seasons Kids! This event will be held, rain or shine.

Too Good To Toss at Stanley-Deming Park, Saturday June 6 and Sunday, June 7. Wickham Works once again hosts this wonderful event to help keep good, usable items out of our landfills. On Saturday, stop by the basketball courts at Stanley-Deming Park to drop off your items from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and come back on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. to pick up any items you may need. All for free! Please visit www.wickhamworks.org for a list of acceptable items to drop off.

Honor Flight Festival, A Salute to Our Veterans, Saturday, June 6 at Pennings Cidery, 4 Warwick Turnpike, Warwick. This fundraising event which helps send Veterans to Washington D.C., will include live music from 12 to 8 p.m., an activity area for the kids, and new this year, a car show. The car show will be from 12-3 p.m. and if you have a car to enter, the cost will be $20 per car. For tickets to this event or information on entering your car, visit: penningscidery.com. Thank you Veterans for your service!

Arthur Finnegan American Legion Post 1443, 40 Mountain Lakes Lane, Greenwood Lake, will host the Association of the United States Army West Point Chapter on Saturday, June 6 from 12 to 6 p.m. Join them for a day of celebrating 250 years of service to our nation which will include an exhibit of the Great Chain, Whisky tasting, featured speakers and a special menu featuring some old favorites of the Cadet Mess Hall recreated by the American Legion! Tickets are available by visiting https://luma.com/253vagey.

Childhood Cancer Walk, Family Fun Day, Saturday, June 13 at Wickham Woodlands, 169 State School Road, Warwick. Registration begins at 9 a.m. with the walk starting at 10 a.m. Superhero Dress encouraged. Hosted by the Hudson Valley Catskill District Lion’s 20-0, this event is to generate funds for the children and their families affected by this terrible disease. Cost is $30 per individual, $50 for families up to 4 participants and $5 per additional family member. For question or additional information, contact Claire Gablemann at gabelmac@yahoo.com or Wayne Patterson at wprellc@gmail.com or call (845) 576-2189.

Backpack Snack Attack’s Warwick Summer Music Festival at Pennings Farm Cidery, 4 Warwick Turnpike, Warwick will take place on Saturday, June 13. This fundraising event will offer live music from 12 - 8 pm. A suggested donation of $5 per person for an entrance fee, children 12 and under are free. Visit https://backpacksnackattack.com/wsmf/ for more information and a list of the bands.

The Town Board’s next regular meeting is scheduled for Thursday, June 11, 2026 at 7 p.m. at Warwick Town Hall, 132 Kings Highway. Please note that a public workshop of the Town Board may occur up to 90 minutes before the scheduled regular meeting. Public Hearing will also take place regarding Local Law #2 (Zoning amendment to revise a small parcel from commercial – O.I. to residential zone). For viewing options, the meeting will be streamed live on the Town of Warwick’s Facebook page and YouTube channel. Optimum customers can watch live on Channel 21.