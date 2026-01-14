Supervisor’s Corner

For Town information log on to www.townofwarwick.org.

The community is welcome to join in celebrating the life of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. at the Union AME Church, 98 McEwan St., on Monday, Jan. 19 at 11 a.m.

The Town of Warwick has launched our Parks & Recreation Community Survey. If you would like to shape our town’s future and provide input on improving our parks, please complete the survey at https://shorturl.at/KZ5gb.

Greenwood Lake Historical Society presents the lecture History of Windermere Avenue on Jan. 25 from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Greenwood Lake Public Library, 79 Waterstone Road, Greenwood Lake. Come, enjoy and learn more about the local history of Greenwood Lake.

The next Repair Café will be held on Jan. 17 in the Senior Center – Town Hall Complex, 132 Kings Highway, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. (last repair accepted at 1:30 p.m.). Bring your beloved but broken items where the Repair Coaches fix them for free (lamp and bike parts available at Repair Café’s cost.) Limit two items per person. No gas or propane-powered items are accepted. Log onto RepairCafeHV.org for more details.

Too Good To Toss Mini: Kids, Jan. 17, 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. at the Lodge at Mountain Lake Park, 46 Bowen Road, Warwick. This free event is great for those looking to clear out toys and clothes your kids have outgrown and also for you to “shop” for items you may need. Items that are clean and in good condition with all their parts, can be dropped off on Jan. 17, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Acceptable toys and clothing for ages up to 16 years old. Visitors do not need to make a donation to take home as many free items as they wish. Bake sale to benefit the TGTT Free Store coming in 2026.

Friendly Visitor Program Volunteer Training Sessions available in January. This program promotes dignity, connection and independence for seniors in our community. Please note that pre-approval is required. The training is offered virtually at 5:00 p.m. on Jan. 27. If interested, email Jewish Family Services at volunteer@jfsorange.org or call 845-341-1173 x305 for an application.

The Village and Town of Warwick will be hosting the Winter Wiggle at Mountain Lake Park on Jan. 24, 2026 from 4:30 p.m. -7:30 p.m. The Winter Wiggle is a free, fun community gathering with live music with the Richard Stillman Band for Square Dancing. Along with dancing, there will be arts and crafts by Wickham Works for kids of all ages, finger foods and refreshments generously donated by area restaurants. This is a collaborative event by Warwick Cares Mental Health Initiative, the Warwick Valley Community Center/ Warwick Valley Prevention Coalition, and with support from the Town and Village of Warwick. Mountain Lake Park is located at 46 Bowen Road, Warwick. Need a Ride? The Town of Warwick will provide free municipal bus service to and from the event. Call 845-986-2877 to make a reservation for the Dial-a-Bus service by Jan 23.

The next regular meeting of the Town Board is Thursday, Jan. 15, 2026 at 7:00 p.m. in the Warwick Town Hall, 132 Kings Highway. A public workshop of the Town Board may take place up to 90 minutes prior to the regular scheduled meeting. This meeting can be viewed live on the Town of Warwick’s YouTube channel or, if you are an Optimum customer, on Channel 21 of your cable box.