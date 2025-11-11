Supervisor’s Corner

The Town Board for the Town of Warwick has officially adopted its 2026 Annual Budget — staying below the New York State mandated tax cap.

This year’s budget presented significant financial challenges, with health insurance costs rising 10%, recycling expenses increasing 17%, workers compensation up 11%, and electricity costs climbing 10%. Like families and households across our community, the town continues to feel the impact of inflation and rising costs across every sector.

Despite these challenges, the Town Board and our dedicated staff and department heads remained committed to maintaining strong fiscal discipline while continuing to invest in the services that matter most to our residents. The adopted 2026 budget includes increased funding for public safety, senior citizen programs, road paving, Dial-a-Bus and public transportation, parks, and open space initiatives.

Importantly, the town accomplished this while using less of our fund balance — our municipal “savings account” — to balance the budget. This marks the second consecutive year that Warwick has reduced its reliance on fund balance for operating expenses, further strengthening the Town’s long-term financial position.

For the average assessed home in the Town of Warwick, the 2026 budget reflects an increase of approximately $22.72 per household.

This past weekend, the Town of Warwick held a Food Pantry Drive-Through Event in partnership with the Regional Food Bank to support local families in need. A special thank you goes out to Beth Maas of the Florida Food Pantry for her tremendous efforts in helping to coordinate this event, and to the many volunteers who came out to lend a hand. When you can’t always count on higher levels of government to act quickly, our local community always finds a way to take care of its own. Thanks to everyone who donated, volunteered, or simply helped spread the word. Together, we continue to make our town stronger.

The next Repair Café will be held on Nov. 15, in the Senior Center, Town Hall Complex, 132 Kings Highway, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. (last repair accepted at 1:30 p.m.). Bring your beloved but broken items where the repair coaches fix them for free (lamp and bike parts available at Repair Café’s cost). Limit two items per person, please and no gas- or propane-powered items are accepted. Email organizerwarwickrepaircafe@aol.com with questions.

The Town of Warwick’s Friendly Visitor Program is offering a Volunteer Training opportunity via Zoom on Nov. 20 at 5 p.m. Pre-Approval is required to attend. Call (845) 341-1173 x305 or email volunteer@jfsorange.org for application details. This program offers opportunities for volunteers to help with transportation, visits, well calls, grocery shopping assistance and more.

Warwick Valley Rotary Club Annual Coat, Hat, Gloves Drive benefiting Warwick Area Farmworker Organization, Catholic Charities along with many other local organizations in need. Gently used coats, hats and gloves can be dropped off in the Town Hall lobby until Nov. 20. Contact Joyce Perron at (845) 988-7685 or email at warwickvalleyrotary@gmail.com with questions.

WTBQ’s 10th Annual Toys for Military Tots Drive has begun. The station has teamed up with local organizations and businesses to collect new, unwrapped toys for age’s baby to 12 years old. They will be distributed to local Orange County military and veteran families. Donations can be dropped off until Dec. 8 in Town Hall lobby. Also accepting donations of wrapping paper and ribbon. Direct any questions to taylor@WTBQ.com.