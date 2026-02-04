Supervisor offers praise for storm preparation, cleanup

During the Jan. 29 Town Board meeting, Supervisor Jesse Dwyer thanked the various local, county and state departments tasked with managing cleanup after the prior weekend’s snowstorm.

“We had the best preparation I think you could ever have for a snow event and that was with the single purpose of making sure that people stayed safe and we were able to do that effectively because of the coordination that we have and the teamwork across all departments,” Dwyer said. “It was a good example of what can really happen when everybody gets back into the groove and does what they can do.”

One organization celebrating the increase in snow this season is Mount Peter Ski Area, which is celebrating its 90th year in operation. At the meeting, the town recognized Mount Peter by declaring Jan. 31 Mount Peter Day. Rebecca Sampson-Kullberg, general manager at Mount Peter, thanked the town for their support throughout the resorts many years of operation.

Dwyer urged residents of the Pine Island Water District to complete an income survey to help the town secure grants or other funding support for necessary improvements. Dwyer explained that this survey is like the one used for the residents of the Wickham Wastewater District, which enabled the town to receive grant funding of up to $8 million and interest-free financing to cover remaining costs. Dwyer acknowledged the efforts of the water department to go door-to-door to speak with district residents, explain the importance of the survey and emphasize its confidentiality.

The town also declared its intention to apply for grant via the New York State Department of State Local Government Efficiency Grants Program to fund a feasibility study for the shared police services between the town and its three villages.