Superintendent Spotlight: Miles Allen

For Warwick Valley High School junior Miles Allen, creativity and collaboration go hand in hand. Whether he’s leading his peers as junior class president, brainstorming ideas with his Odyssey of the Mind team or performing on stage with the Meistersingers and drama club, Miles thrives in spaces where ideas are shared and voices are heard.

Miles has been involved in Odyssey of the Mind since eighth grade and describes the program as one of the most meaningful experiences of his academic journey. Over the years, he has tackled a wide range of Odyssey problems, including a Rube Goldberg-style machine during his first year that demanded precision, teamwork and imagination.

Despite being new to the world of Odyssey of the Mind, Miles and his team advanced all the way to the World Finals in Michigan, performing on a college campus stage in front of teams from around the globe.

Now in his fourth year, Miles has embraced the challenge of solving complex, open-ended problems that blend engineering, storytelling and performance.

“Everything we use, we create ourselves — the machines, the sets, the costumes,” he said. “I love every second of it. It’s such a fun process.”

While creativity sits at the heart of Odyssey of the Mind, Miles noted that the program has also played a key role in shaping his leadership style. When challenges arise, he often steps in to help teammates collaborate, brainstorm solutions and communicate more effectively.

“Sometimes I feel like a leader is needed, and that’s when I decide to step up,” he said. “It can feel a little awkward at first, but it’s a great feeling to help others.”

“I don’t see leadership as dictating or controlling the group,” he added. “To me, it’s being a main point of contact while making sure everyone’s ideas are heard. It’s actually harder when everyone is working one-on-one instead of collaborating as a team.”

That same leadership mindset led Miles to attend the Rotary Youth Leadership Academy (RYLA) last summer. Drawn to the opportunity to further develop his leadership skills, the experience challenged him to think more deeply about communication, empathy and group dynamics.

One of his most impactful moments at RYLA came during an exercise called “My Two Cents,” which encouraged open, respectful dialogue around complex topics.

“It was a space where everyone could share their ideas without fear of judgment,” he said. “That kind of honest, civil conversation doesn’t always happen in everyday life, but it’s so important.”

Miles brought those lessons back with him to Warwick, applying them in Odyssey of the Mind and other group settings by encouraging collaboration and making sure every voice is heard.

Beyond academics and leadership programs, Miles is also a natural performer. He has been involved in theater since middle school and currently participates in drama club and Meistersingers. He recently appeared in Radium Girls and is preparing for the spring musical, Les Misérables.

Unlike many performers, Miles says the stage is where he feels most at ease.

“I don’t really get nervous when I’m on stage — I think I’m more nervous when I’m not on stage,” he said with a shrug. “I’ve learned to ignore what could go wrong and just present myself without getting in my own way.”

Miles’ easygoing mindset, combined with discipline and perseverance, has helped him balance a demanding schedule that includes advanced coursework, leadership roles and a wide range of extracurricular commitments.

Currently enrolled in several AP and honors classes, Miles has developed a strong interest in history, languages and science. While he once imagined himself pursuing engineering, he is now exploring future paths in the medical or biochemistry fields — all while continuing to nurture his love of learning and service.

As the WVHS junior class president, this year Miles is working to fundraise for junior prom in hopes of lowering ticket costs for his peers. He also plans to begin French tutoring and is laying the groundwork to start a club focused on celebrating African American culture and fostering understanding across the school community.

“I think it’s important to have a club that helps people feel comfortable — not just African American students, but anyone who wants to learn more,” he said. “It’s about understanding history, why things are the way they are, and creating a space for open conversation.”

When asked what he is most proud of, Miles points not to a single achievement, but to his resilience.

“I’m proud that I kept going,” he said. “Even when things were hard, I didn’t stop. I’ve learned to focus on doing my personal best, not comparing myself to others.”

Looking ahead, Miles is excited for the upcoming Odyssey of the Mind Regionals on February 28 in Goshen, junior prom and the possibility of returning to RYLA this summer as a junior counselor.